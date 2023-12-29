Guinea pigs are very sociable critters and need companions

Guinea pigs are incredibly gentle animals and can be great animal companions.
One of the most important things to remember is that guinea pigs are a social species, and so should be kept in groups of at least two individuals.
Social interaction with compatible companions is not just beneficial, but essential for their overall health and well-being.
Guinea pigs should be socialised early in their lives so that they learn and develop the social skills they need to thrive in their life as companion animals.
This includes their interactions with other guinea pigs and with humans.
When it comes to introducing guinea pigs to each other, patience is key.
Before introducing a guinea pig of the opposite sex, they should be desexed to avoid the risk of an unwanted pregnancy.
Speak to a veterinarian for advice about this.
You should only introduce another guinea pig after a period of quarantine to ensure they are not carrying any infectious diseases.
Before the introduction, set up the enclosure and make sure it's freshly cleaned with plenty of fresh bedding and some treats in different corners.
The guinea pigs also need constant access to safe hiding places, such as pipes and shelters.
They can go into these when they want to be alone, hide, or escape if they feel afraid.
Put both guinea pigs into the enclosure at the same time and let them look for the treats.
Monitor the animals and look out for aggressive interactions.
Male guinea pigs, in particular, are more likely to tolerate one another without fighting if they are introduced at a young age or are both desexed.
If they fight, remove the aggressor, and leave the other one in the cage; then try again a day later.
Once guinea pigs have formed social bonds, these guinea pigs should not be separated.
Even if one guinea pig needs veterinary treatment, ideally at least one of their guinea pig family members should stay with them.
This helps to reduce their stress.
While guinea pigs enjoy the company of their own kind, forming bonds with their human companions is equally important.
Guinea pigs do well with routine, so you can begin by setting up multiple socialising times throughout the day.
This way they can start to know the routine of when you will be interacting with them.
Make sure you allow them the choice to come see you and a way to get away if they prefer not to interact.
You never want to force a guinea pig (or any companion animal) to interact; you want to make all your interactions positive.
Building trust is a gradual process.
It's important to always speak to your guinea pigs in a friendly, calm voice.
When you're handling your guinea pigs, or when they choose to come near you, make sure to reward them with treats (such as parsley, which is often a favourite).
Feeding them out of your hand can increase positive association with you.
Start by slowly offering hay, or a vegetable that's safe for guinea pigs to eat, from your hand.
If they continue to be shy, you can gently bring the treat closer to them or create a treat trail towards you.
Rewarding interactions and being patient will help you gain their trust.
When you must handle your guinea pigs, holding them in a small blanket or towel can also keep them feeling safe and hidden while getting used to you.
By understanding and addressing both their social needs with other guinea pigs and their need for positive interactions with people, you can ensure a positive and loving relationship with your guinea pigs.
