Forget about those breakfasts: how Bill Granger saved many a weeknight dinner

When I once went looking for the dish that defined Australia, Bill Granger was one of the first people I thought of. He'd just published his seminal book Australian Food with Murdoch Books, where he too was thinking about the dishes that defined our national cuisine.
"I have always believed Australia serves the sort of food that brings people together - over coffee, over communal tables, over all-day menus - and makes us all feel good," he said.
He didn't want to narrow it any further. For Granger it was all about flavour and community.
Granger died on Christmas Day. He was 54.
His 2005 cookbook Simply Bill (Murdoch Books) was my bible when my children were young. His daughters Edie, 22, Ines, 20, and Bunny, 19, are the same age as my own children, and the pages of this book are marked with messy fingerprints and scattered with food stains.
There's a chapter Little Days, featuring photographs of his daughters. One recipe - Too tired to cook pasta with cheese - saved me on many a night. Just pasta with butter and parmesan, a sprinkle of salt. But it was a recipe of Bill's so that made it a bit fancy.
Here's a few other favourite recipes from Granger that we've run over the years.
Cook them tonight.
"Along with the meat pie, the [chicken schnitzel] has to be Australia's favourite pub food," Granger told me once.
"We see a really good chicken schnitty as one of our basic human rights."
He's pimped his version, shared below, with a parmesan crumb and some creamed corn and a heritage tomato salad. A version of it has been on his cafe menus for almost 25 years.
Ingredients
Creamed corn:
Heritage tomato salad:
Method
1. Place the escalopes between sheets of baking paper on a board and flatten by gently hitting with a rolling pin.
2. Place the flour in a shallow bowl. Lightly beat the milk and egg in another bowl. Mix together the breadcrumbs, parmesan, parsley, thyme, salt and pepper in a third bowl.
3. Dip each chicken escalope in the flour, then the egg, then in the breadcrumbs, shaking off the excess.
4. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the chicken (you might need to cook in batches to avoid overcrowding) and cook for two minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on kitchen paper.
5. Meanwhile, to make the creamed corn, heat the butter in a saucepan until sizzling. Add the onion, garlic and chilli. Cook until the onion is translucent. Add the sweetcorn, cover the pan and simmer gently for 20 minutes or until tender. Add the cream and 50ml water and bring to a simmer. Remove one-third of the corn from the pan and blend until smooth. Return the blended corn to the saucepan and mix through. Season well and set aside to cool.
6. For the heritage tomato salad, toss together the tomatoes, onion and parsley with the sumac. Toss with the olive oil and a sprinkling of salt.
7. Serve the schnitzels with the creamed corn and tomato salad, with lemon wedges on the side.
Serves 4.
"Pork belly has been the dish of the past decade. The secret is in slow cooking: you want to render all the fat out of the pork belly before barbecuing it to irresistible stickiness. Serve the pork belly with lettuce leaves to wrap it up in - a great barbecue tip that saves on cutlery!"
Ingredients
Barbecue sauce:
Salad dressing:
To serve:
1. Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Drizzle a little oil into the pan and sear the pork belly on all sides until browned. Add the stock, chilli, garlic, ginger, spring onion, five-spice, soy sauce, oyster sauce, wine and sugar and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a high simmer and cover the pan with a lid.
2. Simmer the pork for one hour, then remove the lid and simmer for 30-45 minutes until the stock has completely reduced and is sticking to the meat, and the fat is starting to separate.
3. Meanwhile, to make the barbecue sauce, stir together all the ingredients in a bowl.
4. In another bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the salad dressing and set aside.
5. Remove the pork from the heat and stir into the barbecue sauce, thoroughly coating the pieces of pork belly.
6. Heat your barbecue until hot and ready to cook on. Chargrill the pork belly pieces on all sides until caramelised and just starting to char, brushing with extra sauce from the pan as you turn them.
7. Serve on a platter, with the lettuce, peanuts, crispy shallots, herbs and spring onions scattered over the top. Spoon the salad dressing over to serve.
Serves 4.
"When we were first opening in Japan, we had a pop-up cafe for a weekend. There was to be a big press launch on the first day and we had painstakingly prepared our menu, including true Aussie pavlovas. Then we discovered the only oven in the café was a pizza oven. Pavlova in a pizza oven is quite a challenge - we were up until 2am, but the team pulled it out of a hat and everyone went crazy for the pav.
"You can fold a handful of chopped pistachios or chocolate chips into the meringue, depending on the season. I love the slight sourness of the yoghurt cream that prevents this whole dish self-combusting into a sugar rush."
Ingredients
Pavlova:
Yoghurt cream:
To serve:
Method
1. To make the pavlova, preheat the oven to 160C. Line two large baking trays with baking paper.
2. Whisk the egg whites and a pinch of salt with electric beaters until soft peaks form. Mix the sugars together. With the beaters running, gradually add the sugar a spoonful at a time, beating until dissolved after each addition. Beat until all the sugar has been added and the mixture forms glossy stiff peaks. Beat in the lemon juice.
3. Use a large metal spoon to spoon eight large even mounds of meringue onto the baking trays, leaving room for spreading. Make an indent in the centre of each.
4. Reduce the oven to 110C. Place the meringues in the oven and cook for 1 hour 30 minutes. Switch off the oven, open the door slightly and leave the meringues to cool completely in the oven.
5. For the yoghurt cream, beat the cream and yoghurt together briefly until thick.
6. Crack a hole in the top of each pavlova, spoon the yoghurt cream over the top and add sliced mango and passionfruit pulp. Scatter with lime zest or chopped pistachios to serve.
Serves 8.
Recipes from Australian Food, by Bill Granger, photography by Mikkel Vang. Murdoch Books. $49.99.
