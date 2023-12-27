Housing crisis is the result of prioritising wealth over people

For Australia to successfully address its housing and climate change challenges the community needs to be convinced of the need for change.
The federal government's inadequate housing policy stems from a fear of political blow-back from those in the community who benefit from increased house prices. The policy does little to improve housing affordability or reduce inequality.
Much more could be done by increasing the construction of social housing funded by reduced negative gearing and capital gains concessions and confining the Stage 3 tax cuts to those on moderate incomes.
The challenge is how to convince the haves to act against their perceived self-interest to enable the provision of adequate housing to all.
This is extremely difficult given the inevitable scare campaigns by the federal opposition.
Despite overwhelming evidence about the need for urgent and real climate change action, the fossil fuel industry, supported by Murdoch spruikers, are hindering the transition to renewable energy. The advocacy of modular nuclear reactors is but the most recent example of obfuscation.
Those most vulnerable to climate change are the less well-off who have no choice but to live in flood-prone areas or in dwellings and locations subject to high heat stress.
Current policies entrench inequality by facilitating wealth accumulation by the already well-off. Collectively do we really give a toss about those in need?
It is called the Australian Broadcasting Commission but Christmas programming on ABC 2 TV made me think I'd taken a trip to the UK. The trip began at 6pm on December 23 with Royal Carols: Together at Christmas from Westminster Abbey, from 2022, then it was off the Yorkshire Dales for All Creatures Great and Small. Next, I was taken to Stratford-on-Avon for the Shakespeare and Hathaway Christmas Special, and afterwards, it was back north for a repeat of Vera.
Christmas Eve covered the full range of the British class system, starting with Antiques Roadshow, flagged as the final but surely there will be repeats. Then The King's Speech and The Larkins at Christmas, both repeats, making me think I'd taken this trip last year.
The same class structure ran again on Christmas night, with HM The King's Christmas Message, a repeat of the 3pm edition, followed by the distinctly lowbrow Royal Variety Performance. Later it's a repeat of an episode of Lucy Worsley's Agatha Christie Mystery Queen, then a break when Nicole Kidman stars in Lion. The Royal Carols returned at 12.40pm in case we missed them two days earlier.
On Boxing Day, it's Call the Midwife in 1967 London, then a trip further back in time with Queen of the Desert, a chronicle of the life of political attaché Gertrude Bell at the dawn of the 20th Century.
Next Christmas let's have Heather Ewart and her Back Roads co-hosts zoom into all the places they visited over the year to see how Christmas is celebrated across Australia and bring us an update on the Bush Christmas.
I agree totally with the article by Christina Talacko "Beyond the shallows of our energy puzzle" (December 27). I have just been through, in some detail, the CSIRO report GenCost23 and find it underwhelming.
At the very beginning, a CSIRO disclaimer advises that "the information contained in this publication comprises general statements ... No reliance or actions must therefore, be made on that information without seeking prior expert professional, scientific and technical advice".
If the CSIRO does not guarantee the validity of its report, why should Mr Bowen adopt it as gospel other than for crass political reasons?
The report has several tables purporting to give the relative costs of various electrical energy sources - fossil fuel combinations and renewable combinations, as well as for small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear, but no consideration of full-sized nuclear plants.
All options, including the SMR, are assumed to have a 30-year life but with no discussion of what a 30-year life means. It gives operations and maintenance costs in terms of dollars per kilowatt of generated capacity but no idea of what is entailed for each.
There is no mention of any implied costs of loss of amenity, of productive land, or forests, or the environment in general. Do we need to destroy the environment to save it?
At exactly 7pm on December 26 the BOM issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall for people in parts of Canberra, particularly Woden and Tuggeranong.
By the time that warning was issued, there had been for at least five minutes where I live in Greenway strong winds with heavy rainfall and large hailstones.
What's the point of BOM issuing warnings after the event? Aren't warnings by their nature supposed to forewarn of events? BOM really needs to do better, very much better.
Cristina Talacko is very enthusiastic about the potential of nuclear energy in Australia ("Beyond the shallows of our energy puzzle", December 27).
However, apart from the small team that operates the Lucas Heights medical isotopes reactor, Australia lacks the necessary expertise for deploying nuclear energy.
Training staff for nuclear power reactors would take several years.
Building a standard nuclear reactor costs about $12 billion; and about five reactors would be needed to power Australia. Time may be the killer blow: it takes about 10 years to build a typical nuclear reactor.
With the newly-reported accelerating pace of global heating, a time lag of 10 years is a gamble we cannot afford.
Modern solar, wind energy and battery systems remain Australia's most likely energy future.
Russ Morison (Letters, December 23) again makes the point that large gum trees should not be located close to houses in suburbia, as this is dangerous, with increasingly wild storms linked to climate change.
At Helensvale on the Gold Coast, a woman was killed by a falling tree after severe storms ripped through parts of south-east Queensland on Christmas day night, bringing intense rain, large hail and very strong winds.
100kmh winds caused property damage and brought down trees and more than 300 powerlines.
With intense storms becoming the new summer normal, it doesn't take a lot of foresight to work out that the ACT tree protection legislation now needs to be amended.
As it stands, it allows large trees, including gums, to be located too close to homes, and its attention to safety issues is inadequate and crude.
In seeking to distance Prime Minister Albanese from Australia's decision to join AUKUS, (Letters, December 22), Bob Stirling refers to the "snubbing of the French nuclear subs deal".
If only they were to have been nuclear subs, but they weren't.
Instead they were based on a design successfully used by the French as nuclear subs, but thanks to the subject matter genius of then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, and those who advised him, that design was to have been re-worked for our navy as diesel submarines.
Undoubtedly and regrettably, prime minister Morrison's decision to scrap the dud subs deal adversely impacted on our relationship with France.
Riding to the rescue of that relationship, Prime Minister Albanese might enlist France, with its network of over 50 nuclear power stations, faultless safety record, and net power export capability, to work with Australia to develop a nuclear power generation capability for Australia.
The bilateral benefits would likely outweigh the sinking of the sub program.
It comes as no surprise that "Defence quietly dismantles Taipan helicopters after no buyers" (December 23).
In fact at the time of purchase I, and others, made a submission to a Senate inquiry predicting this.
Not because I am an aero engineer but because it was clear that the Taipans were being selected not for their military capability but because of the alleged, industrial capabilities they would bring, commonly known as screwdriver jobs, as opposed to the Blackhawks which were available then and are now replacing them.
When politics is combined with the possibility of post separation employment for senior staff bad decisions are inevitable.
By the way, where is this industrial capability for helicopters no one wants?
Is the government's failure to send a warship to the Red Sea a case of won't or can't? If it's the latter we are in a lot of strife.
For the last four weeks one of the disabled parking bays beside Woden library has been blocked off with witches hats and metal signs and no activity. Should I contact the Heritage Council or the Guinness Book of Records?
There seems to be a virtual media blackout on the women's cricket test in India. Any chance you could let us know what's happened?
Whether the human race can survive the horrors of human-caused climate change is almost entirely in the hands of major corporations deriving massive profits from supplying fossil fuels. What they do will determine the fate of our civilisation.
Mario Stivala (Letters, December 26) thinks the auction of the "NSW 1" number plate is absurd. I think it is a wonderful way for the wealthy to distribute money to the less wealthy. I hope that the sellers buy more useless things from others who are less fortunate.
Re Peter Waterhouse's recent letter (December 23). I wonder if the people of Gaza find great comfort in the words "Peace on earth and mercy mild: God and sinners reconciled". I think not. For centuries religion has caused wars and untold suffering to innocent people all over the world. All sides, of course, believing that they have God on their side.
The negotiation of compensation to the Catholic Church for the compulsory acquisition of the former Calvary Hospital is long awaited. This is the fascinating element of the process.
With once-in-a-million-year floods and fires occurring with monotonous regularity, clearly related to global heating, the Insurance Council's bleating demand for mitigation is cynical, when viewed against Australia's addiction to fossil fuel exports, environmental degradation and never-ending mining.
The child referred to by Keith Hill who read out loud "circumcise Australia" instead of "circumnavigate Australia" (Letters, December 24), is in good company. Labor MP Josh Burns recently in a speech used the word "circumcise" instead of "circumvent".
So apparently dozens of barnacle encrusted baggies of Colombian marching powder are washing ashore all along the [east] coast. It makes Whisky Galore look like a storm in a tea cup. Talk about a white Christmas for some. Definitely the beachcombers' special.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.