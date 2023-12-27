Housing crisis is the result of prioritising wealth over people

It is called the Australian Broadcasting Commission but Christmas programming on ABC 2 TV made me think I'd taken a trip to the UK. The trip began at 6pm on December 23 with Royal Carols: Together at Christmas from Westminster Abbey, from 2022, then it was off the Yorkshire Dales for All Creatures Great and Small. Next, I was taken to Stratford-on-Avon for the Shakespeare and Hathaway Christmas Special, and afterwards, it was back north for a repeat of Vera.