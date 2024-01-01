The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

APS superannuation schemes' billion-dollar blowout

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated January 2 2024 - 9:10am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Howard government was scrambling to contain the ballooning $58.4 billion cost of public servants' lucrative superannuation schemes, cabinet records from 2003 have revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.