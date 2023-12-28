'A big thrill:' Cleary out to repeat history and topple Sydney heavyweights

Frank Cleary will never forget the day Clan O'Sullivan stormed to victory in the 1992 Black Opal.
The horse had become the first local to claim Canberra's two-year-old feature, ending a run of dominance for the big Sydney stables.
The win came on the back of a triumph in the Magic Millions and was a lead in to Clan O'Sullivan's second-place finish in the Golden Slipper.
The horse remains one of Cleary's favourites, nearly 30 years after his final race.
"He was a top horse, he's the best two-year-old to come out of my stable," Cleary said. "Catbird won the Opal and the Slipper but I always thought Clan O'Sullivan was a better horse.
"When he won the Black Opal for us, he was the first local horse to win it and it was the 20th running. All the previous years had been won by the leading Melbourne or Sydney trainers, Tommy Smith, Jack Denham. For us to be the first local to win it was a big thrill."
Cleary has shrunk his stable over the years and now has just five horses in work at Queanbeyan, with son Joe expanding his operation.
Frank, however, will never lose the desire to train and knows Friday afternoon will be an emotional time when he sends another talented two-year-old to the races for the first time.
This time, however, My Last Hooray, will line up in a race named after the great Clan O'Sullivan himself.
It's the first time Cleary has a horse in the $50,000 feature, after missing the inaugural edition last year.
The race forms the first leg of the Canberra Speed Series, a formal pathway to the Black Opal on March 10.
The first two horses home on Friday will gain automatic entry in the $250,000 feature, with any horse able to claim the Clan O'Sullivan, Black Opal Preview and Black Opal to receive a $100,000 bonus.
A talented field will assemble at Thoroughbred Park, led by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's Madrina, Peter and Paul Snowden's King Of Roseau, and Nick Olive's Abitsuss.
Cleary knows what it takes to win Canberra's biggest race, having claimed it twice and he has a sneaking suspicion My Last Hooray has all the qualities needed.
The colt was a $40,000 purchase at the Inglis sales and is a close relation to Catbird, another of the veteran trainer's star two-year-olds.
While he's not predicting another Golden Slipper, Cleary does have his eye on black-type success in the autumn.
"I thought he'd sell for a bit more," Cleary said. "He's out of Catbird's family so he's very closely related to a horse that won the Slipper. I thought he might've gone for a bit more but we got him for the price we wanted.
"He'll go very well on Friday, he's a nice, good looking colt. If he runs first or second he automatically qualifies for the Black Opal, then we'll keep a close eye on his progress from there. He could have a successful autumn, but we'll learn more after Friday."
