Is there any point making a 2024 resolution? Yes, and you can hack it

Each week across the ACM network Ali and Gaby Rosenberg offer quick tips for big wins in understanding your money. The sisters are co-founders of the Blossom micro-investing app.
Our business is helping people save. It's also about change.
How do people change their habits in a way that means they don't suffer too much in the short term and get big rewards in the long term?
Perhaps the most beautiful and inspirational insight that has come out of what we do is this: People can change. We have the data to back this up, so if you're starting this year wondering if there's any point to making New Year's resolutions at all, the good news is, YES.
"You are your habits." We've all heard this before and, if we're honest, probably felt a little insulted. Habits are boring! But here's the twist: whatever you can bring yourself to do more than once, you can become.
And that's the first hack for hitting your goals - telling yourself you're already there.
If you're studying to be a filmmaker, change your LinkedIn title to filmmaker. If you're trying to do a 30 minute walk every morning, tell people you never miss a day of exercise. If you want to stop drinking, tell people you don't drink. Even if it's only day one.
The brain works in mysterious ways and if you and everyone else start believing it's true, it will be.
Tying new habits to existing ones is a cool way to change without realising. It's known as "habit stacking".
For example, after I brush my teeth at night (current habit) I do stretches (new habit). When I'm waiting for my coffee, I listen to my meditation app. Every time I get paid, I transfer 10 per cent into my savings first (or make it seamless with direct debit).
This transforms far-off goals into "the way we do things around here" and that's how every single big goal is achieved.
James Clear's Atomic Habits has our favourite tip for staying on track. We live in the real world, which can be annoying and unpredictable.
The fact is, some days you can't do your new habit. You run out of time or you're needed somewhere else or you have to use your money for an emergency. And that's totally OK. Missing once doesn't break a habit, so just jump back on board the next time.
We love hacks that make things easy. The best new habits should improve your quality of life straight away. This can come from a feeling of progress, but you can also tie small rewards to the habit, rather than just the big goal you're working towards. Leave time for a nice long shower after the gym. Pick up a juice after your walk. Take yourself to the movies after a month of good habits.
Finally, be patient with yourself and enjoy the ride. Being disappointed with your progress creates an unnecessary hazard for even the most enthusiastic goal setters.
Celebrate every day you stayed on track and try to love your new routine. You are your habits, after all.
