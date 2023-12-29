Is there any point making a 2024 resolution? Yes, and you can hack it

Nothing in this article should be construed as being personal financial advice. It is general in nature only and has not taken into account your particular circumstances, objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider whether the information, strategies and investments are appropriate and suitable for you or seek personal advice from a licensed financial planner before making an investment decision. Past performance does not indicate future performance. BlossomApp Pty Ltd (ABN 74 644 216 151) is a C.A.R. (No. 001284228) of Gleneagle Asset Management Ltd (AFSL 226199).