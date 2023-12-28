What was Canberra reading in 2024? Our most borrowed library books

Tales of female disempowerment, crime novels set in the Australian country and royal memoirs were some of the stories that made it big at Canberra's libraries this year.
Lessons in Chemistry, by Bonnie Garmus, was the crowd favourite, taking the top spot for the most borrowed book at ACT Libraries in the adult fiction novel section.
Minister for City Services Tara Cheyne said the novel had about 700 reservations from library members who put in a request throughout the year to read the book.
Gungahlin librarian Jaz Beer said the book had been so popular with readers this year that they had run out of copies for the holidays.
Lessons in Chemistry follows single mother Elizabeth Zott, a chemist in a man's world in 1960s America as she becomes an unlikely cooking show host and the role model her daughter deserves.
"Now also a television series, the book tells the story of a chemist in the 1960s who does not get the respect she deserves. She experiences an unexpected turn and starts hosting a famous cooking show," Ms Cheyne said.
Australian authors trailed behind with The Bookbinder of Jericho, by Pip Williams, and Exiles, by Jane Harper.
"These books are just thrillers and you're in for an adventure if you pick one of these up," Ms Beer said.
The blockbuster memoir Spare, by Prince Harry, caused a commotion in the Gungahlin library. Ms Beer said once the book was available for borrowing it was instantly snatched up by royal enthusiasts.
Spare was the most borrowed book in the adult non-fiction category, followed by I'm Glad My Mom Died, by Jennette McCurdy, and Did I Ever Tell You This?, by Sam Neill.
In Britain, Prince Harry's Spare sold almost half a million copies in its first week of sale, making it the fastest-selling non-fiction book since records began.
ICarly actress Jenette McCurdy's I'm glad my mom died is about her struggles as a former child actor including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother.
Once again in the junior fiction category, Anh Do was a popular choice for young readers with four of his books in the top five.
Ms Beer said audiobooks were continuing to grow in popularity since their significant increase during the pandemic.
Bookbinder of Jericho, Book of Roads and Kingdoms by Richard Fidler and Murder Rule by Dervla McTiernan were the top three most borrowed audiobooks.
With Christmas over and families now looking towards the new year, ACT libraries are open and only closed on New Year's Day.
"As the school holidays continue into 2024, parents are welcome to escape the heat and visit a library branch to discover many of the free school holiday programs. Bookings are essential and can be accessed on the Libraries ACT website," Ms Cheyne said.
