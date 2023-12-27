Search continues for teenage swimmer swept out to sea

A search for a man swept out to sea while rescuing a family member is entering a third day.
Emergency services were called to Congo Beach about 40km south of Bateman's Bay on the NSW south coast, following reports a man had gone missing in the water about 3.30pm on Boxing Day.
Officers were told the 19-year-old had swum out to rescue a family member experiencing difficulties in the surf.
Police said he became caught in a rip and was swept out to sea.
"They were down there fishing when the younger brothers went into the surf and this man has gone in to assist his brothers and to get them from the surf," South Coast Police District Inspector Greg Flood told reporters.
"He has retrieved one of his brothers and I believe the other brother got out by himself and this man was swept out."
Insp Flood urged people to swim between the flags at patrolled beaches.
A multi-agency search including crews from PolAir, Marine Area Command, surf lifesavers, Marine Rescue NSW and the Westpac Rescue helicopter has been underway since Tuesday.
Inspector Glenn Sullivan said three Marine Rescue NSW vessels had conducted a contour line search off Congo Beach.
"Conditions have improved offshore but the water quality is poor with a number of logs floating on the surface," he said.
The crews were stood down at 1.15pm, and Marine Rescue NSW volunteers expected to resume the search on Thursday.
Across Australia about 20 people have drowned since the beginning of summer on December 1, according to the Royal Life Saving Society.
"The period between Christmas and New year is often the deadliest for drowning in waterways right across the country," chief executive Justin Scarr said.
"Last year we lost 25 people between Christmas Day and New Years day." With forecasts of more hot weather, Mr Scarr said he was concerned it could be an even deadlier period this summer.
"Millions of Australians are heading off for their annual summer holiday and they're going increasingly to unfamiliar locations in regional areas where they may not have been previously or where they're unaware of the dangers," he said.
The veteran life saver said people should look for patrolled areas to swim.
"A rescuer drowning is tragically common at this time of year," he added. If people see someone in trouble it's important that they look for lifeguards.
"In the absence of lifeguards you need to be a very strong swimmer, and you need to take something like a surfboard with you to initiate a rescue."
Australian Associated Press
