Police renew calls for help to find Timothy Lyons

Police have renewed calls for help to locate missing man Timothy Lyons.
The 38-year-old was last seen or heard from at around 4pm, December 19.
He was last seen in Gordon.
Mr Lyons is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 175cm tall, with a slim build, fair complexion, a shaved head, full beard, and green eyes.
He usually wears a black t-shirt, black jeans, a black hooded jumper, and black boots and may have been carrying an orange "tiger" patterned blanket with a blue and red crotchet rug when he left home.
Mr Lyons usually travels by foot or public transport.
Police and Mr Lyons' family are concerned for his welfare and are calling on the public for help in finding him.
Anyone who has seen Timothy, or who may have any information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7627182.
