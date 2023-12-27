P-plate teenager allegedly caught speeding at 167kmh on Boxing Day

A 19-year-old provisional plate driver was caught allegedly driving 77kmh above a speed limit, police say.
Police said they seized a black Ford Falcon sedan after it was found driving 167kmh in a 90kmh zone.
The car was driving on the Tuggeranong Parkway at 11.55am on Boxing Day, December 26.
The 19-year-old man's licence was immediately suspended and his vehicle was seized, police said.
He will face court in 2024, charged with dangerous driving and exceeding the speed limit by greater than 45kmh.
Police said all drivers should stick to the speed limit and drive to the conditions.
"Exceeding the speed limit greatly increases your chances of being involved in a collision and when excessive speed is detected, drivers risk immediate licence suspension and vehicle seizure," ACT police said.
It comes after two P-plate drivers had their licences suspended after being caught at 137kmh in the leadup to Christmas, police say.
In the first incident, a 17-year-old P-plater from Gungahlin was caught driving 137kmh in a 100kmh zone on Christmas Eve.
Police said they detected the speeding red Mazda 3 about 8.10pm while conducting speed enforcement on the Majura Parkway.
The 17-year-old was issued with an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by between 30kmh and 45kmh.
He was fined $700, given eight demerit points and lost his licence. The driver was fined a further $213 for not displaying P plates.
About half an hour later, a 19-year-old Crace man was caught driving a white Honda sedan at 137kmh in an 80kmh zone by police on Horse Park Drive, Throsby.
This P-plate driver had his license suspended for 90 days and was fined $1841 for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh.
Police are reminding motorists that double demerits are in place until 11.59pm on January 1.
