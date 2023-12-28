The Canberra Times
Is TikTok mishandling your personal data? The govt wants to find out

December 28 2023
Allegations that TikTok has engaged in data scraping has led the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner to consider investigating the social media app's handling of personal information.

