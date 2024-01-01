The Canberra Times
Times Past: January 2, 1974

By Jess Hollingsworth
January 2 2024 - 5:30am
On this day in 1974, trailblazer female tennis player Evonne Goolagong dominated her singles match to win the Australian Open, making both front- and back-page news in The Canberra Times.

