Times Past: January 2, 1974

On this day in 1974, trailblazer female tennis player Evonne Goolagong dominated her singles match to win the Australian Open, making both front- and back-page news in The Canberra Times.
In Melbourne, Goolagong blasted Chris Evert of the US off Kooyong's centre court in the third set to win her first Australian Open women's singles championship.
Goolagong, 22, from NSW won 7-6, 4-6, 6-0. The women took 79 minutes to play the first two sets but it only took 18 minutes for Goolagong to clinch victory in the third. Her opponent Evert, 19, shook her head in bewilderment as Goolagong conceded only 10 points in the third set.
"I just can't believe it - it seems impossible that I've won it," Goolagong said after the match. It was the fourth successive final, suffering two defeats with one from fellow Australian tennis player Margaret Court and another from Virginia Wade of Britain.
The nature of Goolagong's game altered completely after the 10-minute break between the second and third sets. She said her coach Vic Edwards had spoken to her during the break.
"He told me to get into the net for the volley as much as I could," she said. Once she decided to attack everything, she made Evert look almost second rate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.