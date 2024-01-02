Times Past: January 3, 1992

While the US president was confronted at Parliament House over his country's damaging farm subsidies, Mrs Bush went out to the Glenloch merino property on Canberra's outskirts. One of the world's most famous women came face-to-face with a genuine Aussie article. You could travel Australia and not find a more dyed-in-the-wool, dinky-di, blue-blooded Australian shearer than the rough hewn Mr O'Neil, the property manager of Glenloch. Mrs Bush was left open-mouthed by his virtuoso performance and said little more than "bravo" as Mr O'Neil stole the show in an accomplished display of the arts and craft of sheep farming.