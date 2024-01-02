Times Past: January 3, 1992

On this day in 1992, Barbara Bush, wife of the then US president George Bush on a visit to Australia, was part of an up close and personal demonstration of Australian bush culture.
"G'Day. 'Ow yer goin'," was the sentimental greeting for America's First Lady from property manager, shearer and boomerang-throwing expert Matthew O'Neil. He did stop short of calling her "mate".
While the US president was confronted at Parliament House over his country's damaging farm subsidies, Mrs Bush went out to the Glenloch merino property on Canberra's outskirts. One of the world's most famous women came face-to-face with a genuine Aussie article. You could travel Australia and not find a more dyed-in-the-wool, dinky-di, blue-blooded Australian shearer than the rough hewn Mr O'Neil, the property manager of Glenloch. Mrs Bush was left open-mouthed by his virtuoso performance and said little more than "bravo" as Mr O'Neil stole the show in an accomplished display of the arts and craft of sheep farming.
He took a small herd of merino sheep through their paces with his trusty kelpie, Dragon. In the shearing shed, Mr O'Neil dragged a sheep from its pen and buckled over it for a demonstration of shearing.
"Hello sweet thing," Mrs Bush said, leaning forward to pat the struggling animal. Before turning on the shears, Mr O'Neil gave a most expert account of a shearing shed that Mrs Bush, the Australian and American journalists and the police and security men could ever hope to hear.
