Times Past: January 3, 1992

By Jess Hollingsworth
January 3 2024 - 5:30am
On this day in 1992, Barbara Bush, wife of the then US president George Bush on a visit to Australia, was part of an up close and personal demonstration of Australian bush culture.

Jess Hollingsworth

