Randwick preview: The best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

By Brad Gray
December 29 2023 - 11:00am
Naval College is tipped to win Race 5 at Randwick, the Petaluma Handicap. Picture Bradley Photos
Race 1 - 12:30PM PRECISE AIR HANDICAP (1200 METRES)

1. Parkour was set an impossible task at Ballarat on debut. It was a slowly run race over 1000m and he was forced back to last from the wide gate. The favourite, Arabian Summer, who had the benefit of race experience, assumed control from the outset and was never losing. Parkour rallied late to pick up a few lengths but was chasing a lost cause. The son of Extreme Choice clocked fast closing splits. Particularly liked the strength of his last 200m. That should see him relish the step out to 1200m. The knock on him on Saturday is that he has again drawn wide. The small field will ensure that he isn't spotting the leaders an unassailable head start, however. Jamie Kah comes to Sydney to stick with the Godolphin colt. That's a fair leg up.

