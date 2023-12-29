Randwick preview: The best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

1. Parkour was set an impossible task at Ballarat on debut. It was a slowly run race over 1000m and he was forced back to last from the wide gate. The favourite, Arabian Summer, who had the benefit of race experience, assumed control from the outset and was never losing. Parkour rallied late to pick up a few lengths but was chasing a lost cause. The son of Extreme Choice clocked fast closing splits. Particularly liked the strength of his last 200m. That should see him relish the step out to 1200m. The knock on him on Saturday is that he has again drawn wide. The small field will ensure that he isn't spotting the leaders an unassailable head start, however. Jamie Kah comes to Sydney to stick with the Godolphin colt. That's a fair leg up.
Dangers: Debutant 3. Commanding Artist, a half to talented mare Sky Command, has drawn to get first look at finding the front. There doesn't look to be a lot of pressure on paper which sees him hold a tactical ace over Parkour. Hasn't done anything wrong in his two trials, catching the eye late with his work through the line in his latest Rosehill trial. 2. Vianarra was no match for Parkour's finish at Ballarat last start but there wasn't a lot between them on the line. Vianarra draws to settle a couple of pairs on front of Parkour here. 4. Dark Arts cruised to the line to win a recent Rosehill trial. The overall time was slow but he did it in good style. 7. Sacred Fort could improve sharply out to 1200m now given what he has done over shorter trips in two runs.
How to play it: Parkour to win
12. Discreet Miss is strong at the end of 1200m. Many of her main rivals in this week's Highway Handicap can't boast that. Yet, anyways. The four-year-old has built a terrific little record, winning two of her three starts this time back. She was a dominant winner at Nowra first up in Class 1 company before running third to Tribeca Star in Highway company second up. She had no excuses there but this is no harder, arguably a touch easier. Since then she took out the Belle Of The South, again at her home track Nowra. She showed plenty of determination to get home by a narrow margin. Gets in on the minimum, draws a soft gate and will play stalker. If there are any in front of her that wobble late over the concluding stages, she'll be set up to pounce at double figure odds.
Dangers: 2. Gallant Star just missed in Highway company behind his stablemate Wilbury first up. He was 35 weeks between runs there so is sure to improve second up. Lightly raced four-year-old with it all still in front of him. Unproven 1200m, however, and draws off the track. Enough doubt there to be wary at the early price. 14. King Rupert hit the line locked together with Gallant Star in that same Highway and has run second at Scone since. He strikes this hard fit and should get the right run from the draw. 7. Bomarea is another proved too fast from in front first up at Randwick. That was over 1000m, though, and as a $14 chance. Three wins from four starts now. 8. Clever Art will improve given the 40-week break but she's proven competitive in much better races than this in the past.
How to play it: Discreet Miss each way
12. Runwiththetide rode the speed over this same track and trip three weeks ago and was brave at the finish. He chased a solid tempo behind Zouatica throughout, gave a kick in the straight only to be run down in the final stages beaten in a tight three way go. He was relegated to third on protest. The three-year-old still only has a midweek maiden win to his name but he comes through the right races to profile as the horse to beat in Midway company. Forget his poor showing at Kembla Grange two starts ago failing to handle the heavy conditions, but respect how short he started against the likes of With Your Blessing. Zac Lloyd sticks from last start, draws to find the front, or tuck in behind the speed and gets in light once more. Entitled to be well found.
Dangers: Of the closers, the top weight 1. Poseidon Ruler looks to pose the biggest threat. He doesn't win out of turn, largely due to his racing style, but liked the way he hit the line behind Terra Mater three weeks ago. Confident that form reference will hold up over time. His two runs prior to that were much better than the finishing positions suggest. 3. Byron will spear forward to keep Runwiththetide company. Has a good base striking this fourth up and is a proven Midway performer. Was entitled to knock up late behind Felix Majestic two weeks ago given the early pressure. 4. Toronomica comes through the same Terra Mater Midway and looks well set up out to 1400m now. 2. Decadent Tale has knockout claims fresh.
How to play it: Runwiththetide to win
3. Keenan jumped from a midweek maiden win into a Listed race at the backend of his first campaign and went down fighting. There is an argument to be made that he went too slow in front. Slow enough to turn it into a sprint home. Mumbai Muse was too sharp late but that filly two weeks later win the G3 Red Roses Stakes at Flemington. General Salute ran second, coming off a Golden Rose preparation. Keenan is only nine weeks between runs so brings residual fitness into this and has trialled twice ahead of his return. Don't mind the wide draw allowing Adam Hyeronimus to come across in his own time. The colt is a fair way down the order of entry for the Magic Millions 3YO Guineas so he'll be tuned up to win this.
Dangers: 1. Fleetwood started in the market at Wyong in a deeper race than this. He was perhaps entitled to do more but there are no rivals of the class of Royal Merchant and Semana engaged here. Maps to get the run of the race and looks well set up out to 1300m now fourth up. 4. Sydney Bowler is still untapped. He comes off two impressive provincial wins. In his maiden he gapped Fire Tribe, who won at Randwick on Boxing Day. 12. Colours Of Autumn did too much wrong first up before putting it all together at Newcastle two weeks ago to break her maiden in style. Might be looking for a mile now, that's the little knock. 7. Hyde Park was solid enough first up and can build off that.
How to play it: Keenan to win
2. Naval College started in the market first up over the mile. He was never in the hunt from out the back though, only warming up over the concluding stages before being shut down before the line. It was a much better run than his finish position suggests. The market has recognised that, however. The five-year-old import hit the ground running for Annabel Neasham in his first Australian campaign, winning twice and placing on another three occasions. He was a big winner second up last campaign, in easier grade, granted, but he has the scope to keep improving given he has only had 10 starts. The step out to 2000m looks perfect now and he finds a race with very little speed on paper. That should allow Naval College to land in a controlling position.
Dangers: 3. Dreamflight was a genuine Group horse when trained in France. He had shown very little in Australia prior to last start but that third may suggest he is about to turn the corner. Up in grade but down in weights, and again, he can find a spot on top of the speed which looks advantageous given the make up of this field. 4. Miss You Ella hit a flat spot at Kembla Grange on Gong day before surging again through the line. The former American-trained mare is untried before 1700m but off that run, she might be looking for this journey. 5. Touristic gets some weight relief up in grade now fourth up. He inability to put a race away is becoming frustrating though. 7. Deficit looks ready to win now but is some query at 2000m.
How to play It: Naval College to win
7. Louisville had nothing to take him into the race at Randwick two weeks ago yet still kept closing behind Felix Majestic. The race was run to suit with the leader and eventual winner setting a good clip early but like the way he flattened out late. The mile looks perfect now fourth up. He was probably looking for this trip third up to be fair. The knock is the head start he is again going to be forced to give away from the draw but it's only a small field so he should be close enough if good enough. Expect 1. Stonecoat to run along out in front too. He isn't a sit-sprint style of front runner. Tommy Berry got a feel for Louisville last start and he sticks. Looks to have found the perfect race.
Dangers: 2. Miracle Spin comes through the same Felix Majestic race. He was no match for Louisville late but he was first up there so has more natural improvement going into this. He too is well set up for the mile now as he was always going to find 1400m a touch on the sharp side. Stonecoat will punch up and hold the front from barrier 1. He won at Randwick first up last campaign, fighting back after being headed in the straight. He'll look the winner for a long way and three trials will have him screwed down. 4. Floating got the winning feeling back in the Nowra Cup last start. Has a great record over the mile and will appreciate what is likely to be another soft track. 3. Crafty Eagle hasn't been at his best in two runs back.
How to play it: Louisville to win
1. Charterhouse hasn't shown much tactical speed in his six Australian runs but he has drawn nine or wider in four of them. This promises to be a very different set up for the six-year-old gelding. There is next to no pressure on paper so the soft gate looks significant. So does the prospect of a wet track. His best runs for Maher and Eustace have been on soft tracks. After connections had a throw at the stumps in the Toorak, where he was sent around a $26 chance, he bounced back out to the mile in the Cranbourne Cup beating Foxy Cleopatra. He then had too much to do from the wide gate in the Ingham, working home to finish midfield. This race lacks depth. Hard to see him not running well and giving the favourite 4. Grebini a run for his money.
Dangers: Grebini just keeps on winning. He has won six from 14 with the biggest margin just over a length. He has made a habit of getting his head down when it counts. That was evident two weeks ago over this track and trip, fending off his rivals late in a busy finish. Kerrin McEvoy has won four of his five rides on the four-year-old. Both 3. Excellent Proposal and 8. Substantial get weight swings from the December Handicap on Grebini but it's hard to make a case with any conviction that either can turn the tables. 6. The Fortune Teller hasn't looked like winning since relishing heavy conditions to win the Carbine as a three-year-old. He returns to tackle the same track and trip here first up with a Melbourne jumpout under his belt. The lead is up for grabs, maybe even his.
How to play it: Charterhouse to win
7. Ringarosa caught the eye late when working home into fourth at Randwick first up. That was against a rampant Time To Boogie, which looks the strongest form reference for this. Back to fillies and mares grade second up looks perfect. The task she has is turning the tables on 2. Dollar Magic given the three length margin. However, her strength through the line sets up well for 1100m. Ringarosa clocked the fastest last 200m split of the meeting. The biggest kicker is the price discrepancy. Ringarosa shouldn't be double the price she was first up while Dollar Magic is a similar early quote. Ringarosa can be a little hit and miss but she has won four from 12 and handles all conditions. Jason Collett knows her well.
Dangers: Dollar Magic is one of the most genuine mares in training. This'll be start number seven of the preparation but she is yet to finish outside of the top three. Faces her own sex for just the second time this preparation. Maps to get the run of the race. 8. Acapella Sun has given away impossible starts in her three runs back. There has been merit to all three of her performances. She was on the wrong part of the track at Kembla Grange two starts ago. Hard to knock 4. Afterlight given she has won three from five this time back. She showed versatility last start, winning from midfield. She had won her two previous from in front. Barrier 1 gives Tommy Berry options.
How to play it: Ringarosa each way
2. Lady Of Luxury didn't see daylight when she needed it first up. She was never going to win given where she settled but should have finished much closer. The underrated mare was a big winner at Randwick second up last preparation, and that was in a BM94. That prompted Bjorn Baker to run her in the Listed winter series of races where she more than held her own. Luck again deserted her in the Civic Stakes over this same track and trip. The trade off racing back in this grade is the weight, having to lump 61kg but if Adam Hyeronimus can weave a passage late from barrier 1, expect her to be fighting out the finish at double figure odds. Runs well on class and on the back of a hidden fresh run.
Dangers: 11. Step Aside should be two from two this preparation. He was luckless at Randwick three weeks ago. Takes on slightly better grade on Saturday but the most appealing part about the profile of this four-year-old is the improvement he continues to make at each start. Maps to get his chance and Jason Collett, who won on him first up, jumps back on. 5. Midnight In Tokyo has hit the ground running for Annabel Neasham. He comes to Sydney on the back of four good runs in Queensland, the latest a second to Dream Hour in the Gateway at Eagle Farm. 9. Testator Silens is on the seven day back up and now third up. He should be at his top now. 7. Gracilistyla found 1200m too sharp first up, doing his best work through the line. He's hard to catch. 16. Cross The Rubicon becomes a player on a wet track.
How to play it: Lady Of Luxury each way
Didn't know what to make of 1. Dynamic Spirit ahead of his first start in Australia but you had to be impressed by the way he won. The five-year-old was trapped deep throughout but it mattered little. He was too classy under the urgings of Nash Rawiller. The form through that race, other than Cool Jakey, is a little suspect but that win was after 42 weeks between runs and on the back of one 900m trial. Like the set up of a month between runs. Significantly, he should get another wet track. That looks key to his chances and was why we didn't fire in Hong Kong. He never saw rain affected ground over there. Still assessing with a degree of uncertainty but there is enough in the early price to take the punt.
Dangers: 11. Union Army may have been flattered by the pace up front at Randwick first up but it was an encouraging return from the four-year-old. He was always going to find 1100m too sharp. He did well to get as close as he did at the finish. Maps to be out the back but there it plenty of room to move over the summer with his current benchmark rating. 6. Contemporary runs a lot of good races without winning. That trend continued two weeks ago when just missing in a similar race to this, getting the better of 8. Shohei in the final few strides. 4. Plundering gets the blinkers first time and holds a 2-1 record over Contemporary from their previous clashes but there is little between them. 7. Shalailed has been trialling well but draws awkwardly.
How to play it: Dynamic Spirit to win
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.