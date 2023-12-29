Randwick preview: The best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

Dangers: 2. Miracle Spin comes through the same Felix Majestic race. He was no match for Louisville late but he was first up there so has more natural improvement going into this. He too is well set up for the mile now as he was always going to find 1400m a touch on the sharp side. Stonecoat will punch up and hold the front from barrier 1. He won at Randwick first up last campaign, fighting back after being headed in the straight. He'll look the winner for a long way and three trials will have him screwed down. 4. Floating got the winning feeling back in the Nowra Cup last start. Has a great record over the mile and will appreciate what is likely to be another soft track. 3. Crafty Eagle hasn't been at his best in two runs back.