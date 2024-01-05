Times Past: January 6, 1992

It is hard to imagine Dickson without its mix of restaurants serving up multicultural fare, its Asian groceries and, of course, its huge bus terminal.
But 32 years ago these landmarks were merely ideas.
Plans were in the works to boost Canberra's multicultural landscape in January 1992 with the Follett government welcoming a proposal for a "Chinatown" precinct in Dickson.
The new precinct would be based on Woolley Street, and would also include the former depot site on Challis Street. The proposal included an interstate bus terminal, offices, parking spaces, and Chinese arts and craft markets.
Then-chief minister Rosemary Follett said the project would put Canberra on the map in terms of tourism and would boost employment and investment into the local economy.
"The Chinese market will also provide the ideal backdrop for a number of restaurants serving dishes to suit all tastes from several regions of the orient," Ms Follett said.
Dickson is now one of Canberra's most well-known multicultural precincts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.