Times Past: January 7, 1979

A story on the front page of The Canberra Times 42 years ago today brings to mind Donny Osmond's 1972 song Puppy Love.
When Mr and Mrs Alf Fripp, of Lyneham, found five small pups dumped on their doorstep they thought some unprintable thoughts about the people who could have done such an unfeeling thing.
"There was no way in the world that we could keep them," Mr Fripp said.
His family already had two dogs, three cats, one mouse and five kids.
The Fripp children set about finding home for the waifs. In a short time they had placed three of the pups.
Meanwhile, a Lyneham family were searching the streets for five small pups.
It was later revealed that Brandy, a small bitser bitch, and the mother of the five pups, was sitting calmly at home pupless, with an undeniable smirk on her face at no longer being bothered by five persistent small mouths.
It was concluded Brandy had led her family away and dumped her pups outside the Fripp house. The retrieved three pups, along with their siblings were to spend another fortnight of family togetherness.
Elsewhere on the front page: Dickson McDonald's had begun selling hamburgers, apple pies, drinks and chips half price to police.
The day before McDonald's Queensland state manager Mr R Mansfield said encouraging police to dine-in at the famous fast food chain would deter would-be vandals.
"We want trouble-makers to see the uniforms", he said.
