The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Before you downsize your home, here are five things you need to know

By Noel Whittaker, Rachel Lane
January 2 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the new second edition of their book Downsizing Made Simple, finance experts Rachel Lane and Noel Whittaker explain the do's and don'ts. Here, they outline the things you need to consider before you begin your downsizing journey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.