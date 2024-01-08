Times Past: January 9, 1965

Making headlines on the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1965 was the demise of the Cooma Municipal Band.
It wasn't because of low membership or a lack of gigs, but because of false teeth.
The band was forced into recess because of the resignation of two of its members.
The bandmaster, George Green, had resigned because of ill health and lack of spare time. The deputy bandmaster, Alec Smith, had resigned because of his new set of false teeth.
He said in the article his new teeth had altered the shape of his mouth, making it impossible for him to play. It would have taken him one hour's practice every day for 12 months to be able to play correctly again, and at age 56 he was not prepared to do this.
Mr Smith said he would help temporarily as an instructor to keep the band going, but he was not prepared to take on the job permanently.
"I would hate to see the band go into recess," Mr Smith explained.
"I could easily use my old teeth at public functions."
From false teeth to false lawns - research workers at the Australian National University were developing a substitute for grass for use on nature strips and other areas in Canberra.
It was hoped an alternative plant material to grass could be found for ground cover.
A spokesperson for the National Capital Development Commission said paved courtyards and gravel areas were not at all inconsistent with the development of Canberra as a garden city.
