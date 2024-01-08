Learn to love old technology (but not faxes)

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
There's an old and probably false story that I still like: An American scientist from NASA was talking to a Soviet scientist about the millions NASA was spending to develop a pen that would write in space. Weightlessness meant that ink just would not flow to the tip.
To which the Soviet scientist replied: "Ah, but we socialists have already solved that problem. ... We call the solution a pencil."
The point is that sometimes old technology does the job better. We need to use the technology that works for us not the technology that is the shiniest. I'm not arguing for the fax (or vinyl or steam) but I am suggesting that new isn't always better.
Good, old-fashioned books made of paper work far better, it seems to me (and to a friend who has just ditched her Kindle), than reading novels on a screen.
You know where you are with the story. It's true they weigh a bit, and if you've ever been a backpacker, a brick-load of books breaks a back. But there is something comforting about a book. It is reassuring. It feels good (and if it's new, it smells good).
Or that ancient technology, the credit card. They do, to my mind, work better than paying at the supermarket or on a bus with a phone. Batteries on phones run out. Clutching a phone all the time is a pain. But a card? It's easy. It's small. It works.
This paragraph from Scientific American made me think about the search for the new: "The military historian David Edgerton, in his book The Shock of the Old: Technology and Global History Since 1900, argues that Hitler would have done better to build 24,000 fighter aircraft for the cost of his 'wonder weapon' V-2 rocket program, and that the US could have defeated Japan earlier if Manhattan Project funds had been used for more (conventionally armed) B-29s."
Before you shout "dinosaur", let me say that some of the best mathematicians in the world agree with me on the occasional virtues of older technology.
The mathematics department at the Australian National University is packed full of old-fashioned blackboards (and ultra-modern mathematicians clutching chalk).
ANU mathematician Pierre Portal believes that the restrained speed of writing on a blackboard suits the pace of thought. It slows the process down so that thinking is deep and, well, thoughtful, rather than speedy but shallow.
"The current IT pushes us to process the largest amount of information the quickest. The blackboard takes us the other way. It is enforced slowness," he said.
So, out with the new and in with enforced slowness.
But not the fax.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Four people were charged after allegedly capturing and attempting to export hundreds of Australian native reptiles overseas. NSW Police seized 257 lizards, with an estimated value of about $1.2 million, during an investigation into the alleged criminal syndicate in Sydney.
- The federal government defended its decision not to send a naval vessel to the Red Sea to secure international shipping lanes that have come under attack from Iran-backed fighters. Acting Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite said Australia would increase its military presence in the region, but "Australia's priority is to work within our region, particularly in the Asia-Pacific".
- Margot Robbie's movie recreation of iconic doll Barbie has had some love at the Golden Globes but the huge summer-hit was overshadowed by weightier offering Oppenheimer, while Australians Elizabeth Debicki and Sarah Snook took home awards.
THEY SAID IT: "A day without laughter is a day wasted." - Charlie Chaplin
YOU SAID IT: Garry Linnell had opinions about billionaires building survival bunkers, what he called "subterranean utopias in remote locations furnished with marble benchtops, biometric security systems, plush leather sofas and enough food and power to endure the longest nuclear winter".
Samantha had some sympathy: "I have been saying for months that it is time to start building a bunker, if only I had the money. The end of the world is nigh and it will be our fault. The weather is beginning to do some crazy things."
Simone said: "These 'self made' and entitled beings have forgotten one thing. Humans are a herd species and we are utterly dependent upon one other for survival."
Anita agreed: "I'd have no desire to see out the rest of my days by myself and thus, would require enough provisions to supply a good hundred or so for the people I find agreeable. Companionship under these circumstances would be of greater importance than survival!"
Arthur was reminded of the parable in the Bible about the "rich fool" (Luke 12, verses 12 to 21): "This parable is about a rich man who kept storing more and more grain in bigger and bigger barns. It ends with 'You fool; This very night your life will be demanded from you.' What a shame they do not share even a small portion of their wealth to alleviate worldwide poverty."
