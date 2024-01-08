Learn to love old technology (but not faxes)

This paragraph from Scientific American made me think about the search for the new: "The military historian David Edgerton, in his book The Shock of the Old: Technology and Global History Since 1900, argues that Hitler would have done better to build 24,000 fighter aircraft for the cost of his 'wonder weapon' V-2 rocket program, and that the US could have defeated Japan earlier if Manhattan Project funds had been used for more (conventionally armed) B-29s."