The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Trainer chasing a Miracle Spin for Big Dance qualification

By Ray Hickson
December 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trainer Matthew Smith will go looking for opportunities to qualify Miracle Spin for the Big Dance in 2024 if he can establish himself as a talented miler this preparation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.