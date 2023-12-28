Everyone's favourite unauthorised Harry Potter experience returns

It's the international hit that manages to squeeze seven of the most influential books into one stage show, and it's making its return to Australian shores.
Potted Potter is set to return to Canberra's stage next year, kicking off its fifth Australian tour.
This gloriously irreverent, lovable romp takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into 70 hilarious minutes.
It features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic.
Created by double Olivier Award Best Entertainment nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show is a must-see for Potter addicts and a great introduction to the series for anyone who's ever wondered what all the fuss is about.
Clarkson and Turner first created Potted Potter in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series.
The show grew from there into a full-length stage production, that has been seen and loved across the world.
The extended version first appeared at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2006, and has toured internationally, played multiple West End and off-Broadway seasons, securing an Olivier Award nomination as Best Entertainment and Family Show.
It is currently in the fifth year of a residency at Horseshoe Casino on the famous Las Vegas Strip, which won two Best Of Las Vegas awards when it opened in 2019.
Even if you don't know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter. This brilliant family entertainment is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).
Potted Potter is set to begin its latest Australian tour at the Canberra Theatre on April 3. It then continues to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.
For tickets to the Canberra show go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au. For more information go to pottedpotter.com.au.
