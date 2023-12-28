Manuka Oval in frame for Big Bash finals in major win for Canberra fans

The Big Bash finals could be coming to Canberra after Cricket Australia released the schedule for the business end of the tournament.
The semi-finals and final will be held from January 19 to January 24, clashing with the two-Test series against the West Indies.
The Adelaide Oval will host the first of the red-ball games from January 17-21, meaning the ground is unavailable for the semi-finals if the Strikers win hosting rights.
South Australia's loss could be Canberra's gain, with Manuka Oval to host the fixtures should Adelaide finish first or third on the ladder. The Strikers currently sit fourth.
The Adelaide Oval will be available for the preliminary final and grand final.
The competition leading Brisbane Heat have not been so fortunate, the side forced on the road for the entirety of the finals series.
The Gabba will host the second Test from January 25-29, with the Heat to play their home finals on the Gold Coast.
Big Bash general manager Alistair Dobson acknowledged the situation was not ideal for Brisbane or Adelaide but said the summer schedule required administrators to be flexible when planning domestic and international fixtures.
"The nature of this season means access to venues is a little tighter than usual, but we've been able to work with clubs to find solutions that suit both them and the fans and are grateful for Manuka Oval and [Gold Coast] for making it possible to host finals matches," Dobson said.
As it stands, Canberra will host one more match of the Big Bash regular season, when David Warner and the Sydney Thunder come to town to host the Strikers.
The Thunder fell to the Brisbane Heat at Manuka Oval in their first game of the season.
The top four teams will progress to the BBL finals, with first playing second in a grand final qualifier. The third-placed team will host fourth in a knockout semi, the winner to play the loser of the top-of-the-table clash for a place in the decider.
"We're looking forward to seeing the new-look finals format conclude what's already shaping as a highly entertaining season," Dobson said.
"With less games this season there's even more emphasis on each match and the finals series will be no different, with four highly anticipated matches to round out BBL|13."
Friday, January 19: 'The Qualifier - First-placed team v second-placed team
Saturday, January 20: 'The Knockout' - Third-placed team v fourth-placed team
Monday, January 22: 'The Challenger' - Loser of The Qualifier v winner of The Knockout
Wednesday, January 24: The Final - winner of The Qualifier v winner of The Challenger
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.