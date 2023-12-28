The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'We've turned a corner': Capitals ready for new year surge up WNBL ladder

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 28 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Capitals coach Kristin Veal is confident her side has turned the corner despite a tough trip to Perth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.