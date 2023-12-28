'We've turned a corner': Capitals ready for new year surge up WNBL ladder

Canberra Capitals coach Kristin Veal is confident her side has turned the corner despite a tough trip to Perth.
The visitors burst out of the gates in the first quarter, jumping out to a 27-15 lead at the first intermission. The Lynx, however, slowly worked their way into the match and ultimately claimed a 98-90 win.
Veal's task was made harder when Jade Melbourne landed in foul trouble, limiting her minutes.
The loss came on the back of two-straight home wins prior to Christmas, the victories snapping a winless start to the season.
Veal said the signs are positive the Capitals are set for a successful January.
"We've turned a corner and this is the message we've been trying to get through the last couple of weeks," Veal said. "There were four games earlier in the season we arguably could've won, the margin between where we were and where we are isn't that great.
"There's continued to be some great learnings and some improvements and applications of those learnings, but we've been around the mark all season, we just haven't tipped it over in the final quarter defensively.
"We managed to do that against Melbourne and Adelaide, we got the monkey off our back and now we're taking our best shot at every team."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.