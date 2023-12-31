Tension ever-present in a new year fraught with danger

There are New Year's Days which feel hopeful. This does not seem like one of them. There are too many potential disasters ahead to greet 2024 with unmitigated joy.
Top of the list is the presidential election in the United States where Donald Trump has a very good chance of winning. His election would be terrible for the United States and terrible for the world. The reverberations would reach our shores.
Who can doubt a renewed President Trump would attempt to dismantle American democracy. He is yet to accept he lost the last election - and he never will. He would without doubt pack the courts with people prepared to do his bidding.
Whatever his actual achievements, particularly on the economy, Joe Biden is vulnerable to the charge he is simply too old. He has just turned 81 so he would be in his mid-80s at the end of the next presidential term. It is true Donald Trump at 77 is not much younger but he conveys a showman's vitality. The polls currently look good for him.
A Trump victory would impact on two other areas of global worry: the war in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.
The task in 2024 will be to confine the war between Israel and Hamas (with all the accompanying tragedies of the countless deaths of innocent civilians in Gaza and in Israel).
The Americans detect the hand of Iran in the explosive situations in Lebanon and in the attacks on merchant ships sailing through the Red Sea.
An outright, wider war between the United States and its allies including Australia and Iran or its proxies would be disastrous. Apart from anything else, it would no doubt pump up the price of oil just when inflation is being brought back down.
In December, the Albanese government rejected a request from the United States to send a warship to the Middle East. "We won't be sending a ship or a plane," Defence Minister Richard Marles said.
But if the situation there got worse, it would be a lot harder for the government to reject such requests.
The Albanese government is sticking to its belief a two-state solution is the best way of (one distant day) resolving the terrible situation.
Mr Albanese should stick to the policy. The conflict is immensely complex and its resolution will not come from bowing to the calls of very loud protesters on Australian streets.
In Ukraine, too, there are ominous signs. As 2023 came to an end, fatigue over the conflict seemed to be setting in. Voters in North America and Europe seemed less keen to fund the Ukrainian war effort.
Mr Albanese has been resolute. "Ukraine's resistance against Russia's brutal invasion is a test of the world's commitment to the ideals of democracy and the integrity of international borders," he said.
He is right.
The situations in the Middle East and in Ukraine have taken the spotlight off relations with China. We should not take our eye off that ball.
The world is refashioning itself. Old alliances are breaking down. Democracy is under threat.
We need clear thinking and determination to get through 2024 without the world sliding into disastrous war. There are clear heads at the top of governments at the moment, including in Australia.
We hope they can resist the pressure to withdraw from helping Ukraine. They should continue to support the existence of Israel but try keep its government within acceptable bounds of military retaliation for the massacre of its own civilians.
