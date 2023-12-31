The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Tension ever-present in a new year fraught with danger

By The Canberra Times
January 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are New Year's Days which feel hopeful. This does not seem like one of them. There are too many potential disasters ahead to greet 2024 with unmitigated joy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.