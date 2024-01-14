Tight five: The ACT Brumbies stars to watch in 2024

Corey Toole entered 2023 with a question mark next to his name.
Could the Australian sevens star translate his form to the XV-player game? Was he too small for the physicality of Super Rugby, particularly against New Zealand sides? Will he prove to be a defensive liability and quickly return to sevens?
It didn't take long for the speedy winger to answer those questions with a resounding statement.
Toole scored a try in his Brumbies debut during the side's round one win over the NSW Waratahs.
It quickly became clear speed trumps all other qualities and the fleet-footed outside back tormented opposition defences all season as he emerged as one of the most exciting players in the competition.
The sequel is always tougher than the original and teams will have spent the summer plotting ways to shut him down in attack and mapping out how to target him defensively.
The Brumbies, however, are determined to do everything they can to ensure the 23 year old remains an X-factor.
While the speed is what makes the highlights reel, ACT coach Stephen Larkham said there's plenty more to the winger's tool belt and backed him to star in 2024.
"You can't beat speed," Larkham said. "But he has all the other elements too. The thing Corey brings is he's tough, he puts his body on the line, he's quite skilful, he has genuine speed and the right attitude.
"When we look back at his season, he was phenomenal. To play just about every game in your first year and play the way he did, he's a player to watch."
The defection of Mark Nawaqanitawase to rugby league has opened the door for an emerging outside back to play his way into the national team. Toole sits at the top of the list of contenders and with the Brumbies desperate to re-sign the off-contract star, he could be set for a lengthy stint in Canberra.
While Toole has had to wait for a gold jersey, Hooper received his shot in 2023.
The 22 year old was one of few shining lights in an otherwise disastrous year for the national team.
The Eddie Jones tenure was mired in chaos and controversy from the outset.
Hooper, however, grew with every performance after making his international debut against the Springboks in front of a hostile Pretoria crowd.
The lock/back-rower missed the bulk of the 2023 Super Rugby season with a rare foot injury, however, made an instant impact when he returned in round 11.
The Brumbies know Hooper will play a major role throughout 2024 if they can keep him healthy and are determined to develop the youngster into a long-term star.
Like Toole, Hooper is off-contract at the end of the season and has attracted plenty of interest from cashed-up rivals. ACT officials know, however, he's a player the team can't afford to lose.
It's easy to forget Ryan Lonergan is still only 25 years old, particularly when you realise he's already played more than 60 games for the Brumbies and captained the club on multiple occasions.
Already a leader in the squad, the ACT junior is set to play an even bigger role this year after the off-season departure of veteran scrumhalf Nic White.
Lonergan is set to step up as the full-time starter in 2024 and his long apprenticeship suggests he's ready for the added responsibility.
Allan Alaalatoa's Achilles injury will likely see the scrumhalf captain the Brumbies early in the season before the prop makes his return.
White's departure has presented Lonergan with a major opportunity to press his Wallabies aspirations, having been selected in the Rugby Championship squad but missing the cut for the World Cup in 2023.
Despite featuring in multiple squads, a Test debut has thus far eluded the scrumhalf.
That could change if Lonergan steps up in 2024 and leads the Brumbies to Super Rugby success.
The coming season shapes as a defining year in Lolesio's young career.
A Wallaby as a 20 year old in 2020, the flyhalf's career has faltered in recent seasons after repeated mismanagement in the national set up.
Lolesio's performances have remained elite for the Brumbies and he led the side to the Super Rugby semi-finals in the past two years.
Despite his club form, the flyhalf was overlooked by Eddie Jones and opted to take up a short-term contract with Toulon for the second-half of the 2023 season.
The stint could be a double-edged sword for the Brumbies. The early signs suggest Lolesio came home a better player, however he relished the French environment and has expressed a desire to return in the future.
The 24-year-old is off-contract at the end of this year and flirted with leaving Australia for good after the 2023 season.
"It's been a really good off-season for him," Larkham said. "He's had a great experience over there in multiple positions against different opposition with quality players around him.
"He played well and enjoyed his time and has come back with a lot of energy. He's keen to get into games, start to play rugby and be part of this team again.
"Playing more games in a different competition with different coaching and players has allowed him to gain way more experience than if he'd stayed in Australia or played for the Barbarians."
Unlike the other players on this list, don't expect Palmer to play for the Brumbies in 2024.
Instead, the 20 year old will be chasing his Olympic dreams with the Australian sevens team.
Palmer made his sevens debut in the opening round of the World Series and has been compared with Toole by many keen observers.
The winger is one of the fastest men in Australian rugby and has skills suited to both sevens and XVs.
The Brumbies are keen for Palmer to continue developing as a player on the sevens circuit and hope he eventually returns to Canberra an instant impact.
