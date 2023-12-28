Motel EV charging points would be a boon for the economy

The Canberra Times has reported there are some 125 fast or superfast EV chargers in the ACT ("Where to charge? There are now 70 per cent more EV chargers", Dec 23).
I checked the Plugshare site and most of the ACT chargers are ordinary power points or Type 2 slow chargers.
It's good that these are available, but they are not the standard chargers (50 kilowatts and 50 kilowatts plus) found at sites along highways.
I would like to see more motels have ordinary power points available at each parking space.
From nearly four years of owning an EV and speaking with EV owners at charging sites, I have found the most common form of charging is using a home power point to slow charge overnight.
It would be great to be able to do that at motels. If the motels advertised this service they would have a lot of EV drivers staying with them.
Following Doug Hurst's blithe questioning of the impacts of climate change on the grounds there are record cold spells in China (Letters December 27), I'd like to announce another record.
There must now be an unprecedented number of times on which Doug and sceptics like him have used single weather events to undermine cllimate science.
How long will they refuse to accept that it is the increasing frequency of extreme weather that we need to be acknowledging?
Isn't it time to cease the ongoing debate about eucalypts versus exotic trees in Canberra?
There are numerous arguments and merits supporting the suitability of exotic trees versus eucalypts in urban environments. However, the notion that all exotics are deep rooted, and eucalypts are shallow rooted is a myth.
The soil in Australia is consistently of poor nutrient value therefore if you were a tree, whether exotic or native, you would seek nourishment in shallow topsoil rather than nutrient deficient subsoil.
Close by where I live there are numerous exotics, including large conifers, which have succumbed to the recent high winds and heavy rainfall.
Many have been blown over, exposing their not deep but shallow root systems.
We also have significant numbers of large eucalypts, not appropriate street trees but beautiful trees providing shade and habitat for native birds. They have not been blown over.
The Albanese government's lack of moral rectitude, its contradictions in relation to Israel and Hamas, the inane comments by the ASIO director-general, and the abrogation of their duties by state and federal law enforcement is beyond the pale.
Jew hating protests and sermons continue.
After the comments by the Israeli ambassador it makes one ashamed to be Australian.
Your columnist Reem Borrows ("Christmas is cancelled in Bethlehem", December 23) has the wrong end of the stick.
I was In Bethlehem in 2017 with a military history tour and Arab Christian Palestinans told my group there used to be 200,000 Christian Palestinians in the West Bank in 2000.
By 2017 due to repression and intimidation by the Palestinian Authority and some of their Muslim Palestinian neighbours there were only 20,000 left. The other 180,000 had relocated to the USA and elsewhere.
I would love to see as Ms Borrows concludes "peace and justice on equal terms for all, from the river to the sea". However it seems Jews, Arab Muslims and Christians and other religions are only getting that in Israel proper.
Peace and justice on equal terms only goes from the Mediterranean as far as the Israeli/West Bank border.
Hopefully the seemingly dead two state solution can be reactivated in the not too distant future to overcome this. It is dead in the water as long as Hamas rules in Gaza .
It's no mean feat to shoot yourself in both feet with both barrels, but Doug Hurst (Letters, December 26) achieved this by claiming the Bureau of Meteorology's failure to predict weird weather in North Queensland demonstrates the impossibility of forecasting future climate.
First barrel: as everyone who has not been living under a rock for the last 50 years understands, weather and climate are different things and predicting future climate is actually easier.
It has also been demonstrated over several decades that climate predictions from the BOM, amongst all the world's other meteorologists and climate scientists, have been depressingly accurate.
Second barrel: the fact that the behaviour of the remnants of tropical cyclone Jasper proved to be almost unprecedented, and therefore almost impossible to predict, precisely demonstrates the frightening truth that climate change is already affecting our weather.
Growing difficulties with future weather forecasts will only be one among many problems we will face and far from the worst.
At the carols by candlelight evening in Melbourne a protester stormed the stage ranting "don't you care that there are children dying in Gaza?"
Yes we do care. What do you want us to do? The government has said words, the corrupt UN has said words, the US had said words, the world has spoken. To what end?
Israel has ignored everybody to pursue the destruction of its enemies. It will continue to do this no matter how much you protest.
So stop your pointless protests, they are tiresome and onerous.
John McKerral (Letters, December 26) claims renewable energy storage is "dreadfully expensive". He infers from this that we should keep coal-fired power plants running.
I suggest the increased severity and frequency of weather-related disasters from global climate change will cost humanity much more.
Countries managed to find untold trillions to address Covid-19 but can't seem to do the same for climate change. How strange.
Roderick Holesgrove (Letters, December 23) comments on the effect of vehicle mass in determining the outcome of collisions.
He is absolutely correct to note that in a collision between two vehicles of differing mass the lighter one will probably come off second best.
This is not a particularly profound or original observation. Any year 12 high school student studying physics and the laws of momentum and energy would be able to work that out. But linking this to the vehicle type is a much more dubious proposal.
If you are driving a 1000 kilogram vehicle and you collide head on with a 2000 kilogram vehicle you are likely to suffer more damage or injury than the heavier vehicle.
That's regardless of whether the heavier vehicle is a Range Rover, a trady's ute or a Rolls-Royce Phantom. The only difference would be the repair cost.
At the Emergency Department in North Canberra Hospital the waiting time had been long and I was starving.
Throwing caution to the wind I raided the food vending machine. After ingesting some of its offerings - potato chips, confectionery and soft drinks - I felt queasy.
This left me wishing all hospitals and health services had vending machines dispensing fresh fruits, carrots, avocado and salad sandwiches in wholemeal bread, milks and other healthy foods.
The extra expense and labour incurred in regularly restocking the machines with fresh items might pay off in increased health and wellbeing for patients and staff alike.
There are loud calls for Israel to stop the continuing fighting in Gaza but there are two sides to a war.
Hamas soldiers are still fighting and there are no loud calls for them to stop. So long as Hamas keeps fighting - and firing missiles into Israel - Israel will keep fighting.
As for Israel saying it wants to wipe out Hamas, there is no chance of that. Even if Israel drives Hamas out of Gaza they will go to Lebanon, a safe haven, and re-group.
The Taliban and ISIS, just to name a few terrorist groups, are still operating worldwide despite the best efforts of global superpowers. As is the case in Ukraine no side is prepared to admit defeat.
Both conflicts are becoming wars of attrition.
I read Ian Douglas' explanation of the Coalition's failure to repay any debt in their nine budgets (Letters, December 23). I'm no economist, but it sounds like a cop out to me. Still, at least Ian does acknowledge that failure, unlike many who swallowed that "back in the black" marketing.
The most succinct commentary I heard on the Colorado Supreme Court decision to disqualify Trump came from Neal Katyal, the former Acting Solicitor General of the United States. He said that as an insurrectionist Trump "forfeited" the right to hold office.
Bob Sterling (Letters, December 23) says that we shouldn't blame Labor for "ongoing messes", including AUKUS, that we allegedly inherited from the former Coalition government. AUKUS had the full approval of the PM and of the ALP rank and file at it's annual National Conference. It wasn't "inherited". It was ratified on crass political grounds as not doing so would have cast Labor as weak on defence.
While "from the river to the sea" has been used by both sides in the Palestinian/Israeli conflict (Letters, December 23) the region has been principally occupied by Palestinians for hundreds of years so they have some claim to the phrase. They, in the opinion of many, are also facing a near genocidal attack in Gaza and to some extent in the West Bank.
Contrary to Peter Marshall's claim (Letters, December 22), Israel doesn't have genocidal intent in its war with Hamas. If it did it would be targeting civilians, not warning them to evacuate, providing corridors for them to do so, and waiting until they have before attacking even though this allows Hamas to escape too.
I'd like to congratulate the Main Roads department for its resurfacing of parts of the Tuggeranong Parkway. It's now smooth, quiet, and well marked. Great work, keep it up.
Andrew Barr likes to spruik the ACT's environmental credentials. However, trying to persuade airlines to fly big jets the short distances (Sydney to Canberra and Melbourne to Canberra) is hardly environmentally sound. Far better to improve and encourage rail travel between the cities.
Mokhles Sidden's (Letters, December 27) comment on the vow by "double down" Albo suggests the PM might be an accomplished practitioner of the principle of diminishing returns.
The endorsement of voluntary assisted dying in our city means choosing death over the preservation of life. It is a morally bankrupt path. Abolish this misguided practice and prioritise genuine compassion through robust palliative care.
