Times Past: Canberra boat takes line honours in Sydney to Hobart

On this day in 1991, The Canberra Times reported on the pocket-maxi yacht, the Brindabella, taking line honours in the ruthless Sydney to Hobart yacht race.
The pale blue racer, with beaming owner-skipper George Snow at the helm, was greeted by more than 300 crammed pleasure craft and thousands of on-shore Tasmanians as she cruised past the finishing line on the Derwent River.
Awaiting Mr Snow in Hobart - a fax from the ACT's chief minister, Rosemary Follett, that read: "Congratulations to you and the crew of Brindabella (especially the fellow Canberrans) on your magnificent line-honours win. You have done Canberra proud again! Have a great New Year."
Brindabella, competing only in her second Sydney to Hobart, completed the 630 nautical mile journey at 2.14 pm, posting the official time of three days, one hour, 14 minutes and nine seconds. Named after the ranges surrounding Canberra, at 65 feet it was the smallest yacht to take line honours since the converted 12m American Eagle, in 1972.
A sunburnt but elated Mr Snow said light winds off Tasmania's south-east coast had helped Brindabella break away in the closing stages of the race.
He admitted to having butterflies in his stomach as they entered the Derwent River hoping that the wind would not let them down.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.