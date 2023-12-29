The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: Canberra boat takes line honours in Sydney to Hobart

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 30 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1991, The Canberra Times reported on the pocket-maxi yacht, the Brindabella, taking line honours in the ruthless Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.