Is TikTok mishandling your personal data? The govt wants to find out

By Miriam Webber
December 28 2023 - 4:33pm
Allegations that TikTok has engaged in data scraping has led the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner to consider investigating the social media app's handling of personal information.

