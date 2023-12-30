Canberra faces the first year of a golden era

On this day in 1926, it was a bold front page announcing the progress of Canberra as it faced a "golden era".
The main feature was the establishment of suburbs, city centres and the excitement of the Royals who would be coming the following year to officiate the opening of the newly established Parliament House.
The growth of Canberra during 1926 had been remarkable and seven suburbs had assumed definite shape during the year which ended in the midst of a fresh burst of activity.
Eastlake, Telopea Park, Blandofrida and Red Hill on the southern side of the river, and Ainslie, North Ainslie and South Ainslie on the northern side had been pushed ahead and about 400 residential buildings were in various stages from foundations to completion.
The business centres of Eastlake, Manuka and the Civic Centre had all seen progress.
The remainder of the article that took up most of the front page went on to explain in detail how the individual suburbs had been developing, the opening of several banks and insurance shop fronts and the general growth of industry around the fledgling capital.
The front page also showed two pictures of significant buildings; one being the governor-general's Canberra residence and an aerial view of the original Parliament House and the buildings within those grounds.
The sparse land shown in the aerial view gave a visual of just how spread out Canberra was in the early years of development.
There was also news of the upcoming Royalty visit that was to happen the following year. The Duke and Duchess of York were to travel to Canberra in May where the Duke was to be a part of the opening of Parliament House ahead of the first sitting of federal government in the new capital city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.