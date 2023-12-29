The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Close encounter has future tennis stars primed for Canberra International

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 29 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emerson Jones has spent her entire life trying to make a name for herself. With a name like Jones, it's easier said than done sometimes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.