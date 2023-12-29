Close encounter has future tennis stars primed for Canberra International

Emerson Jones has spent her entire life trying to make a name for herself. With a name like Jones, it's easier said than done sometimes.
But Emerson has a challenge few can relate to. The 15-year-old was born into sporting royalty.
Her mother Loretta Harrop won a silver medal in the triathlon at the Athens Olympics, her dad was an elite footballer and her older brother Hayden is one of Australia's most promising young male tennis players.
It's a tough act to follow but the early signs suggest Emerson is holding her own.
Currently ranked 11th in the world junior tennis rankings, she is the youngest Australian since Ash Barty to win a J500 tournament, the second highest tier of junior tennis events.
So while her family offers plenty of assistance, Jones is focused on forging her own path to the top.
"It's good because mum and dad know what they're talking about with sport," Jones said.
"I want Hayden to win when he plays, but I don't focus that much on him, I'm just focusing on me.
"I'm going to take it step by step and see how far I can go with my tennis."
Jones is in the capital preparing for next week's Canberra International, having been granted a wildcard into the main draw of the WTA 125.
The teenager was one of three players to get a behind the scenes look at that National Zoo and Aquarium.
It was a brief moment to relax before a busy month, with the Canberra International a launch pad to the Australian Open.
"I have no pressure on me," she said.
"It's great I can go out there, try play my game and see how it goes."
Joining Jones at the zoo were Maya Joint and Melissa Ercan, the duo also receiving singles wildcards.
The tournament will be Joint's first senior WTA event, a milestone she's spent much of her life working towards.
Like Jones, Joint is considered one of the nation's most talented junior players but her path to the top has been vastly different.
The teenager has spent much of her life in Michigan however will represent Australia thanks to her father. She moved to Queensland three months ago to escape the US winter and prepare for the summer.
Results quickly followed, Joint claiming the women's doubles title at the recent Gold Coast International.
The 17-year-old will return to the States next year after signing with college powerhouse Texas Longhorns.
"I'm thrilled to be going there," Joint said.
"It's a stepping stone to pro tennis. I'll get some good training and gain a tennis family that I can always lean on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.