As other services struggle, Duntroon cadets graduate in record numbers

By Peter Brewer
December 31 2023 - 5:30am
While police services around the country are poaching officers and recruits from each other by offering thousands of dollars in sign-on incentives, relocation costs and paid-up study, the oldest military training college in the country this year had 201 graduates, the most in its 112-year history.

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

