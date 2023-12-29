The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra hitman wanted guarantee he would 'do no more than 15 years'

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated December 29 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Detectives investigating the murder of grandmother Stacey Klimovitch were speaking to the suspected hitman in the cells at Queanbeyan police station when he said something interesting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.