Year in pictures: August 2023

The Matildas hype had not diminished with hopeful fans gathering in Garema Place to see the action.
With the NRL season in full swing and more than 300 games under his belt, Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker announced his retirement.
It was a milestone month for Legacy, which celebrated 100 years.
Meanwhile, signs of spring were starting to show early, with magpies venturing from above to startle Canberra's many walkers and cyclists.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.