Alex Ross: The unexpected factor that makes Big Bash run chases so difficult

Sydney Thunder captain Chris Green has just won the bat flip.
There looks to be a bit of life in the wicket but it may flatten out later in the game.
What should he do? Should we have a bat or do we send our opponents in before a potentially tricky run chase?
It's a decision captains wrestle with on a regular basis in the Big Bash so I thought it's time to give fans an insight into some of the factors involved.
With some spice in the wicket, bowlers may jump at the chance to field first but it's always important to remember the other side of the equation.
Chasing down a total is an extremely difficult thing to do. It's why captains often choose to bat first, set a target and put the pressure on the opposition.
While there are plenty of similarities with how I approach batting in the first and second innings, there are a few key differences.
When batting second, you must always have a calculator in your head, constantly working out different equations and how to advance the run chase.
It's not enough to simply focus on each ball the bowler is sending your way because the game can quickly get away from you.
Transitioning between the two mindsets, however, is something batters spend years attempting to master.
I like to put myself in the third person when I'm out in the middle, as if I'm sitting in the stands observing and analysing the match. Once the bowler is at the top of his mark, I must snap back into the present and execute the plan I'd just formulated.
The plan can take multiple forms depending on the match situation. The primary goal, however, is to take the game as deep as possible and do everything I can to ensure the Thunder have a chance to win at the death.
It's something we didn't do well enough in Wednesday's loss to the Heat but we're eager to change that in Saturday night's derby against the Sixers at a sold out Sydney Showground.
So what will Green do if he wins the bat flip?
Only he knows, but we'll be ready for every situation.
