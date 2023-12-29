NightCrew extends to New Year's Eve revels

St John Ambulance patrols to help partygoers in difficulty will be out on Sunday night as an extension of the normal service.
Usually, the CBR NightCrew operates on Thursday, Friday and Saturday but this year the volunteers will also be there from 9.30pm on New Year's Eve.
Under the scheme, teams of volunteers walk the city centre, primarily to help people who have overdone the consumption of drugs, including alcohol.
The helpers are trained in first-aid. They are young and friendly, and convey an air of helpfulness rather than that of an enforcement authority.
They have a tent in Civic behind Platform 5 at the bus interchange where bottles of water are available or just seats for those who need a rest and a refuge from the hurly-burly.
There are also mobile phone charging stations. The teams of volunteers intend to stay in Civic on Sunday until they are no longer needed.
"St John Ambulance has been supporting the nightlife of Civic through the CBR NightCrew for seven years and we are committed to ensuring Canberrans can have a safe night out in the city," the head of St John Ambulance ACT, Adrian Watts, said.
The ACT's Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said the CBR NightCrew provided support for those on a night out when they most needed it.
"The NightCrew's dedicated team of volunteers will be ready for the fourth consecutive night this week as the city fills with Canberrans," he said.
