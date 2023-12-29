Tracking tag leads police to $30,000 of allegedly stolen e-bikes, scooters

A tracking tag hidden on a stolen e-bike led police to a Canberra home where they allegedly found $30,000 of stolen property.
Police said the bike, which had an Apple Air-Tag fixed to it, was stolen a year ago. It transmitted its location to its owner earlier this month, and police say they sought a search warrant for a home in Ngunnawal.
They raided the home on Thursday, and found the stolen e-bike and several other items they believed had been stolen.
"In total six e-bikes, 15 electric scooters, a car trailer and number plates were recovered during the warrant. The estimated value of the recovered goods is more than $30,000. Inquiries in relation to the recovered goods are continuing," police said in a statement.
Police reminded people to record details of portable items such as bikes and scooters.
"Serial numbers and images of the items are useful to provide to police and insurers if an item is stolen," they said.
"Bike and scooter owners should also register the details of their item at Bikelinc. This allows the quick return of items if recovered by police. It also makes it difficult for stolen items to be on-sold, with prospective buyers able to check if an item has been reported stolen."
Police are looking for the rightful owner of the recovered items, and ask people with proof of ownership to contact police on 131 444 quoting 7631621.
"Anyone with any information about the theft and sale of goods such as bikes and scooters should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website," they said.
