Tracking tag leads police to $30,000 of allegedly stolen e-bikes, scooters

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 29 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 1:50pm
Police say the bikes and scooters were stolen. Picture supplied
A tracking tag hidden on a stolen e-bike led police to a Canberra home where they allegedly found $30,000 of stolen property.

