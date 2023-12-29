From a small toy shop in Fyshwick to lighting up Australia's NYE skies

From a small toy shop in Fyshwick, a company with a global reach has grown - and its latest offering will light up the Canberra sky on Sunday night.
Apart from the national capital, Fireworks Australia has a New Year's Eve show in every Australian state and territory, from Arnhem Land to Tasmania.
It has lit up skies across the world, in Germany and Malta, in Macao and Hong Kong.
And all from that little Canberra toy shop.
"We started very humbly in 1997," founder and director Martin Brady said.
"My father had a toy store that sold fireworks on Barrier Street in Fyshwick, and he had this idea, 'Why don't we do commercial fireworks'?"
So they tilted the toy business towards selling fireworks to the organisers of shows. In 2009, the ACT banned the selling of fireworks to the public and that gave the business a boost.
Growth meant new premises, so they moved from Fyshwick to Pialligo and finally just across the ACT border into rural NSW for the isolation fireworks companies need.
This year's Canberra show will be different from last year's.
The usual midnight performance has been cancelled because the ACT government decided it wasn't popular enough. The remaining 9pm show will be expanded, the government said, so there will be the same number of fireworks overall.
The extravaganza will spread across the central basin of Lake Burley Griffin, using barges, dry land and the bridge as launching pads. Only very strong wind would knock it off course - but the forecast looks good.
The stars of Sunday night's show may well be a pair of wheels on the Commonwealth Avenue bridge. Each one will have 32 spokes, each spoke containing six Roman candles. When they go off, the 90-metre wheels of fire will have wow appeal, not to mention ooh-ah appeal.
"They will look like massive sunflowers. The theme is setting suns, the end of the COVID period, putting all that behind us now and celebrating the beginning of 2024," Mr Brady said.
The other star of the show will be heart-shapes exploding in the night sky. "We have a treacly love song that we are going to pop some love heart shells over the top of," Mr Brady said.
"When things get faster towards the end, we start bouncing things, running into the finale which will go from every place, quickly."
There will be 1049 sequences of fireworks - in other words simultaneous explosions of lots of them. There's so many fireworks in fact, the organisers don't know the exact number - "thousands" is the answer.
There's a lot of technology. Once the initial button is pressed, a computer rules the whole 15-minute sequence. There are no humans lighting blue touch paper. An electronic spark does the job.
It should go off with a bang. Lots of bangs, in fact.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.