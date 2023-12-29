Big Australia policy is robbing young Australians of a future

Treasury's Centre of Population must be a unit of Dr Chamber's staff transferred into Treasury for propaganda purposes. Publishing piffle about migration "normalising" after COVID without defining what that means in an attempt to confuse and distract is way below what I expect from Treasury.
There have been a number of academic studies that indicated we could absorb 70,000 to 80,000 migrants without having serious skills shortages, but not more.
There have also recently been academic studies that indicate each migrant costs us $120,000 to $130,000 to absorb. When will Commonwealth and state financial relations be updated to include a factor for immigration absorption?
Some states and territories are almost bankrupt from trying to cover those costs caused by federal immigration policies.
We are approaching a tipping point where houses may be repossessed causing an increasing number of people to live in cars. The housing shortage and consequent high prices are primarily caused by excessive immigration.
Obviously young Australians cannot afford to buy into a home at current income levels - especially if they are also grappling with a big HECS debt.
How long will it take to reach a tipping point where young people throw their hands in the air and cease to strive for an uplifting future?
Athol Morris was right to take issue with artists and sports persons using their platforms to make personal and political statements (Letters, December 23).
The cricket administration was right to decide it was not appropriate for a leading cricketer to use his cricket platform for a political statement.
It is unfortunate that the Canberra Theatre has not taken a similar view. It has refused repeated requests to direct actors not to use the Playhouse stage for partisan political statements not related to a performance and has refused to express regret for the hurt caused to some members of the Canberra community by partisan political comments from the stage after and unrelated to the performance.
The Playhouse presents wonderful political satire such as the Wharf Revue. Partisan political statements from the stage, unrelated to a performance, are very different.
Just as cricketers should not use their platforms for political statements, the Playhouse stage should not be used for partisan political statements after and unrelated to a performance.
The Canberra Theatre should learn from the responses of cricket administrators and reflect on their responsibilities to their Canberra community.
Just when we thought it was safe to go back into the water, Alexy D Muraviev, associate professor of national security and strategic studies at Curtin University "rings the alarm bell!" in an article in The Conversation. ("Australia can no longer afford to ignore Russia's expanding naval power in the Pacific", December 21).
It would seem our securing three nuclear powered submarines by 2040 will not be enough to secure our national sovereignty.
He says that by then Russia will have a Pacific Fleet of at least 45 vessels, including 19 nuclear or conventional powered submarines.
Units of this fleet spent four days in Indonesia this year as part of an Indo-Pacific tour. The article goes on to say Russia and China have conducted at least 19 exercises this year, mostly in northern Pacific waters.
I wonder is this because China's most southern home port, Darwin, did not have sufficient moorings for the combined Russian and China battle fleets?
I recently looked into buying a new car. Firstly I studied an electric option with all its for and against points. Then I looked into a hypothetical trip to Adelaide.
The cars are surely reliable but not the charging points. They are out of the way, out of action or so slow that you almost have to book overnight accommodation.
This might all improve over time but I want to buy a car now.
It seems the only reliable way to travel long distance with an EV is pulling a trailer with a diesel generator.
I am well aware that we all have to do our bit for a better planet but we are not quite there yet.
Douglas Randell (Letters, December 24) claims Israel is forced, in legitimate self-defence and in accordance with international law, to displace tens or hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes to where it is easier to drop massive bombs on them.
Meanwhile the Hamas fighters are many metres below ground in tunnels.
It's hard to know whether to be saddened at the lunacy or sickened at the callousness of such letter-writers. Bill Deane (Letters, December 26) is positively pleased with how it's all going.
The toll of Palestinians killed has topped 20,000. This is revenge killing. Israel is running a recruiting campaign for the next generations of Hamas.
Israelis will wonder why they can never feel safe again. And their supporters in Australia will rub their hands together.
Am I the only person who is horrified at the near record number of drowning deaths this summer? It's still only December and there are sure to be more fatalities before the end of the holidays. Please be careful all.
Doug Hurst (Letters, December 26) cites "the BOM's inability to forecast North Queensland weather a day ahead" as justification for the tired old joke about a "not for prophet organisation".
He then recites the tired old line about thinking it possible to "forecast climate change decades ahead" and having the government believe it.
Mr Hurst fails to understand the nature of either weather or climate. Climate change is a consequence of global heating, which occurs over decades, centuries, and even longer periods.
Global heating causes warming of the oceans and the atmosphere. A consequence of the former is increased evaporation, humidity and rainfall. A consequence of the latter is increased atmospheric turbulence, which makes weather forecasting more difficult. The BOM is doing its best in difficult circumstances.
It really sends me into a rage when I read criticism of ACT politics in these pages from people who don't live here. Queanbeyanites and Murrumbatemanites, I am talking to you.
If those meddlers want to "tap" the Chief Minister on the shoulder, they should live and vote here.
They should look to their own scandal and corruption-filled polity and mind their own business.
The reports of hunger in Gaza as set out by Paul Magarey (Letters, December 23) are harrowing, but context is needed before it's all blamed on Israel.
Israel says UN incompetence is preventing far more aid from entering Gaza.
Hamas has not only kept huge amounts of humanitarian aid for itself, but, as video footage and complaints from Gaza residents have shown, it is stealing aid that is coming in.
Hamas are quite happy for their population to be killed by Israeli military action if it makes Israel look bad, which is one reason they use them as human shields.
It's no surprise they're content to see the population starve too.
Tough new petrol standards will be introduced at the end of 2025, potentially increasing the cost of fuel while expanding consumer access to leading-edge, mostly European, ultra-efficient vehicles.
Australian motorists can expect to gain access to what The Australian Financial Review calls "leading-edge, mostly European, ultra-efficient vehicles" by the end of 2025.This is the result of new efficiency standards, "PM talks up new fuel standards" (December 22)
Before concerns get raised about how much this will cost consumers The Canberra Times article quotes a figure of $8 per annum. The health benefits are estimated to be in the billions as vehicle emissions cause around 11,000 premature deaths in Australia each year.
The new standards will bring us into line with European countries. It is refreshing to see that long-standing practices embedded in business profits can be reversed when the government has the interests of Australia at heart.
