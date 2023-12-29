The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Big Australia policy is robbing young Australians of a future

By Letters to the Editor
December 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Treasury's Centre of Population must be a unit of Dr Chamber's staff transferred into Treasury for propaganda purposes. Publishing piffle about migration "normalising" after COVID without defining what that means in an attempt to confuse and distract is way below what I expect from Treasury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.