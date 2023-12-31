The Morrison govt wedged Labor on AUKUS and the new subs

Mario Stivala (Letters, December 29) was just a little bit selective in his comments on Labor and AUKUS.
AUKUS was devised between Scott Morrison, Boris Johnson and Joe Biden, each with a separate agenda.
Morrison was looking to wedge Labor in the 2022 election as being "weak on defence" and on China. Morrison clearly was planning, with Dutton, to run a "khaki election" and AUKUS was part of the plan, even though its costs were well into the future and totally indeterminable.
Thankfully this racially based, fear-mongering campaign tactic backfired.
AUKUS is yet another classic Liberal party election ploy along, with their other old favourite, law and order, currently being pursued with great vigour by Mr Dutton.
Menzies and the F111 bombers comes to mind. They were announced in the 1963 election but only delivered from 1973 onwards, at many times the original cost estimates.
It is now on record that it was President Biden who asked Morrison if he had bipartisan support for the (still secret) AUKUS pact. Morrison gave Albanese exactly 24 hours to look at the proposal, and sign off, or risk electoral damage.
Labor smelt a wedge coming a mile away and quickly went with the proposal, without any detail being provided by Morrison.
There is no doubt Labor inherited AUKUS and, while it's true that the subsequent Labor annual conference endorsed AUKUS, it was a qualified endorsement.
I have the suspicion that Labor is fully aware that if Trump is re-elected Trump will probably wipe AUKUS and the huge financial commitment it represents.
AUKUS would disappear.
That's realpolitik.
The other day I followed the advice of our emergency agencies and bought a battery-powered AM/FM radio for our house for when the power supply is disrupted by storms, fires, floods or whatever.
Activating it was so simple. I took it out of the box, put in four AAA batteries and switched it on.
It worked perfectly. The signal came through loud and clear.
I didn't have to register with Access Canberra, download an app, create an account, think up a password, verify my identity, tick the photos with palm trees or pedestrian crossings or pass a facial recognition test.
Isn't progress wonderful?
Senator Ross Cadell seemed to find it humorous that he could have a public "go" at Senator David Pocock about the quality of the latter's gift of a Wallabies scarf, which the ACT senator and former Wallaby distributed to federal colleagues before this year's Rugby World Cup ("From mystery bickies to a prawn at the footy , Senator discloses his 'gifts'", canberratimes.com.au December 29).
Presumably, this Newcastle-based Nationals senator also spent time making detailed comments recently to friends and family about the apparent source of, and the quality of materials used in, the gifts he received from them for Christmas.
It is also clear from this attention-seeking senator's laborious responses and "up yours" approach to the requirement for federal politicians to list gifts and other "freebies", that his work ethic, focus and output is probably not as prodigious as Senator Pocock's and is unlikely to ever be.
Youth unemployment is a waste of our nation's best resource, the young.
We invest money in education, love and encourage them. But, needs must (prevail). The ADF must have more personnel.
In the 1960s it was very common for young people to enlist in the army or navy for three years. A trade apprenticeship, or more general training useful for later life, was often available during the service period.
Federal and state and territory governments can reintroduce significant conservation projects (land care workforces).
These were a social and economic boost from Keating's government.
Boosted funding through tax concessions and the like could be used to address remote area workforce shortages in health, education and infrastructure building.
Let's be tough to be kind.
Offer some of these options to able-bodied young people on unemployment benefits. If the offers are declined for no valid reasons then cut off the benefits.
Knee-jerk reactions by our leaders to requests for military aid from our allies should be avoided at all costs if we are to avoid senseless debacles like our involvement in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts. Remember the stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction?
Once you make a military commitment it is very difficult to pull out of them.
The Arab/Palestinian/Israeli conflict has been going on since 1948 and isn't about to end soon. There will be opportunities for us to become involved when we can make a considered and useful contribution.
Fortunately Anthony Albanese is a more responsible leader than John Howard and is to be commended for his good sense and restraint.
It is also timely to be broadcasting our deeper commitment to the Indo-Pacific.
I thank Christopher Ryan of Watson for his comments on my letter about intelligent life on earth (Letters, December 27).
I only wish that humans as a species, as my old school teacher would say, must try harder.- David Markwick, Dunlop
I think however that he feels I was having a dig at the letter writers I mentioned (about war and climate change) when the point, although perhaps not expressed sufficiently, was that humans as a species, who are capable of great things, still persist with seeking to go to war as a means of either empire expansion (Russia), hatred (terrorists) and continuing to ignore the effects of climate change (COP28).
That's hardly a tick in the box for intelligence.
I only wish that humans as a species, as my old school teacher would say, must try harder.
To add one point to Douglas Mackenzie's list of objections to nuclear power (Letters, December 28). Nuclear power was a spin-off from the wartime production of the fissionable uranium isotope needed for atom bombs. After the war nuclear power stations were built, touted as "atoms for peace" but there was a dark side. These produced plutonium, an element that could be used in atom bombs.
Tony Benn was a staunch anti-nuclear campaigner. In his Diaries he describes his sense of betrayal when he discovered that when he had been minister for energy he did not know plutonium from Britain's nuclear power plants was being secretly shipped to the US to be made into atom bombs.
Nuclear power carries a legacy of deceit and betrayal. We don't want any more plutonium in a world that is awash with it.
It's ironic G Gillespie denies Palestinian protestors are advocating wiping Israel off the map (Letters, December 26) when a Kathryn Kelly letter on the same page advocates exactly that.
When protestors call for Palestine to be "free from the river to the sea", they mean no Israel between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.
Ms Kelly's "solution" of one state means an Arab state where Jews are a minority. That would be the end of the only Jewish state.
She claims the settlements make two states impossible, but they cover barely more territory than they did in 2008 when Israel offered a Palestinian state with land swaps, resulting in it having land equivalent to the entire West Bank and Gaza.
It was Palestinian rejection that prevented the state, not settlements. Those advocating a one-state "solution" should just admit that, like those chanting "from the river to the sea", they don't accept the right of Jews to a state in their own homeland
Cristina Talacko ("Beyond the shallows of Australia's energy conundrum", canberratimes.com.au, December 27) argues GenCost estimates of the relative costs of nuclear power and renewables and storage are based on false assumptions.
But she assumes critical minerals will become scarce, despite Australia having significant proven deposits, and that Australia will be incapable of manufacturing thus cementing reliance on China.
Our potential for abundant energy from renewables, our reserves of critical minerals and our skilled workforce suggest those assumptions are flawed.
I would support lifting the prohibition on nuclear power, but it would at best be a solution well after 2030.
The government needs to focus its finite political capital on overcoming obstacles to renewables and transmission rather than expending it on a technology for which we have no current regulatory or workforce expertise.
Eleanor Miles (Letters, December 27) seems to suggest it is the Palestinians fault that they have been killed and displaced from their lands since 1947. It's all their fault that they didn't go along with British Imperial fiat and UN decision to give up their land to Israel. Should they have just copped the colonisation sweet?
Why does The Canberra Times persist in publishing letters from climate sceptics (Letters, December 27) when the science is incontrovertible?.
So Aunty, you have replaced The Drum with re-runs of fluffy documentaries. Sure to increase viewers share, not. What are you thinking?
Like Pamela Collett (Letters, December 27) I too was a daily watcher of The Drum. I used to watch the late evening repeat. Now that it has been cancelled I can switch off my television earlier each night.
Bill Deane (Letters, December 26) thinks Israel's cruel tactics in Gaza could deter a repeat attack by Hamas. History shows cruelty leads to more terrorism, not less. If I were an Israeli it wouldn't make me feel safer. It might however allow me to vent some hate.
The ABC's relevance is diminishing. There have been too many overt blunders in staffing management, the belittling of highly skilled journalists and programming disasters to list. The government should board chair and the general manager before all is lost.
Australia could make a big contribution to world peace by offering an amnesty to people who defect from Hamas or from the Russian or Israeli armed forces. We could offer them and their families a new life in Australia.
It is disappointing when correspondents such as Kerry Foster (Letters, December 27) justify the piracy of the Houthis as trying to stop the bombing of Gaza. The Houthis, like Hamas and Hezbollah, are anti-Semitic Iranian terrorist proxies which that regime seeks to use to gain a hegemony and impose its fundamentalist rule across the Middle East.
The tenor of Rachel Sirr's letter on voluntary assisted dying (Letters, December 29) suggests she thinks VAD will be compulsory. Nothing could be further from the truth. It will be completely optional and, in fact, something a person will have to specifically elect to participate in.
Rachel Sirr (Letters, December 29) has every right to decline to participate in voluntary assistant dying, but no right to stop me doing so if I so wish.
