Snowden colt fires Black Opal warning with impressive victory

Peter and Paul Snowden colt King Of Roseau has rocketed into Black Opal contention with an impressive victory in Friday's Clan O'Sullivan.
The $50,000 race formed the first leg of Canberra's two-year-old series, culminating in the Group Three feature on March 10.
King Of Roseau will win a $100,000 bonus if he can prevail in all three races, the series also featuring the Black Opal Preview on February 23.
The Snowden-trained horse was impressive in the first start of his career, edging Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's Madrina after the pair raced away from their rivals down the straight.
While he did enough to win, the colt has plenty of scope for improvement as he develops and matures.
The Snowdens are confident his best is still to come and expect King Of Roseau to feature in some of the sport's biggest races throughout the autumn.
Pre-race, Paul Snowden even speculated the two-year-old could line up in the Group One Blue Diamond Stakes at Caulfield.
It's not hard to see why after Friday's win in Canberra, the stable now focused on building on the performance.
"It was good," Peter Snowden told Sky Racing. "He came here for a reason because he's a nice horse.
"We like him but he's got a bit to learn, as you see there today, he was all over the place. He's just got to learn to relax a bit more and he'll be a better horse. That race will go a long way to help him get ahead."
With the Sydney giants finishing first and second, John Sargent's Tokyo Lady was third.
Clan O'Sullivan trainer Frank Cleary was unable to secure a fairytale victory with My Last Hooray, however the colt finished fourth and has a bright future ahead.
King Of Roseau was purchased for $95,000 at last year's Magic Millions sales, but the Snowdens chose not to return to the Gold Coast for a crack at the $3 million two-year-old classic.
Instead, the trainers will sit down and chart a path forward to ensure the colt enters the autumn in top form.
The Black Opal Preview is an option, and the lure of a $100,000 bonus is certainly attractive, but it's possible King Of Roseau will have already graduated to bigger stakes by then.
"I'll have a think about what we do with him," Snowden said. "I've got really good patient owners, a lot of first-time owners, which is really good they've got the patience to wait for him [to develop].
"He reached a good level [on Friday], I quite like him but he's just got to learn to relax a bit more, execute a bit better and he'll be a better horse."
