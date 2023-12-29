The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Will the world see more wars or unrest in 2024?

By Jessica Genauer
Updated December 29 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sadly, 2023 has been a violent one on the global stage. War broke out between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, leading to the deaths of thousands of Palestinians and hundreds of Israelis, including many children on both sides. And the bitter war between Russia and Ukraine continued with no end in sight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.