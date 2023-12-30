The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Where is the outrage over Israel's killing of Australians?

By Letters to the Editor
December 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Expect the same outrage and international protest by the Albanese-Dutton coalition towards Israel for its latest killings of Australians in the Middle East as towards the US for the eternal Julian Assange-Wikileaks persecution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.