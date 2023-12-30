Where is the outrage over Israel's killing of Australians?

Expect the same outrage and international protest by the Albanese-Dutton coalition towards Israel for its latest killings of Australians in the Middle East as towards the US for the eternal Julian Assange-Wikileaks persecution.
If you're overseas and get yourself killed or arrested in geopolitical circumstances, please ensure the offenders aren't the US itself or its global buddies, if you want their vassals here - your elected representatives - to take any notice.
Mario Stivala (Letters, December 26) for once I totally agree with you. Splashing $10 million or more on a number plate is an absurdity.
I don't know if the bids are coming from wealthy individuals or from companies, but as Mario suggests, there are better uses for the money being splashed about to acquire nothing more than a status symbol.
Contrary to Anton Zunn's dismissing the purchase as a way of redistributing wealth, the cynic in me makes me think that it will be the taxpayers of Australia who will ultimately fund this purchase when the buyer writes it off as a business expense.
A better way to achieve redistribution of wealth to help the less fortunate in our society would be a total reform of the tax system. Allowing the uber wealthy - individuals or companies - to write off their taxable income by buying useless stuff they can call a business expense doesn't seem like a good idea.
2023, the hottest year on record, was a year marred globally by war and extreme weather events. In Australia it was also a year tarnished by disinformation and social division, evidenced most clearly throughout the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum campaign and outcome.
Deep down, however, most of us do want peace, a stable climate, and to close the gap of indigenous disadvantage. So how do we move forward in 2024?
Instead of feeling disempowered, we could choose love and connection. We could listen. We could learn from each other. We could find common ground. We could work together to create the society and environment we want to live in.
Let's encourage governments to work for people and the planet instead of big corporations.
Let's bring optimism to every interaction. One community garden, shared meal, or donation to charity at a time, each of us can contribute to a positive future.
Gerry Gillespie (Letters, December 27) spins an entertaining conspiracy theory about the US supporting Israel's war in Gaza for the money from arms sales.
Actually the US understands that Israel needs to defend itself against the terrorists of Hamas after the October 7 atrocities and that there can never be peace while Hamas rules Gaza. Hamas leaders have said so themselves.
If he is concerned about money helping cause the war he should consider all the financial help, not to mention training, the Iranian regime has given to Hamas so it could and would carry out the attacks.
He might also consider all the billions of dollars in aid money Hamas stole from the civilian population to build their tunnels and acquire weapons.
Bravo David Purnell (Letters, December 27) for calling out our absent PM.
One only needs to view the nightly news from Sydney to see where his priorities and heart resides. It's not Canberra.
To be fair it is only natural one would gravitate to the grand Kirribilli House on the foreshore of the greatest harbour in the world as opposed to the makeshift Lodge, but that said, he made a commitment and has not followed through.
When all is said and done, Canberra's underlying rationale for its very existence is to function as the national capital and seat of government with the Prime Minister expected to lead the way.
