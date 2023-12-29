Police seek public help to find man missing from Goulburn

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Goulburn area.
Darryl Daunt, 49, was last seen at a home on Kelso Street, Goulburn, about 1.25am on Thursday, police said.
Police say he has been unable to be located or contacted since. Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Darryl is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 160 to 180cm tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and short grey hair and beard.
Anyone with information into Darryl's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.