Canberra emerges as 'incredibly crucial' stop on road to Australian Open

Canberra is emerging as an "incredibly crucial" stop on the road to Melbourne for a host of Australian Open hopefuls desperate to earn a lucrative grand slam ticket.
Five men and six women ranked inside the world's top 100 have descended on the capital with the Canberra International set to begin in Lyneham on Sunday.
An increase in prize money for the ATP Challenger 125 and WTA 125 - with the Canberra International now worth $470,000 - is set to make the tournament a more attractive proposition for elite talent while evening games and themed days are designed to lure more fans through the gates with reserved seating for finals already sold out.
The tournament is a vital stop for players chasing an Australian Open berth, where prize money has lifted by 13 per cent with the bulk of the increase directed to those playing in earlier rounds and qualifiers.
"We're all very aware of the fact that ultimately every player coming to Canberra has their eyes on Melbourne," Canberra International tournament director Lawrence Robertson said.
"This is incredibly crucial for them, they need to get into the country, they need to acclimatise, they've come out of their off-season so they want to gain match sharpness. We've raised the points and prize money for them.
"All of the indicators are those players ranked from about 80 to 100 to 200 are either going to be direct into the AO main draw, or looking to qualify next week. This week becomes really critical in their preparations for Melbourne. You can see that, they're here, they're training with intensity, and you can tell this is a really critical start to their season.
"With the elevated event now, moving to a 125 at WTA and ATP level, the depth of the fields are stronger on both sides. You just need to look at the women's qualifying, last in at the moment is 200 in the world. That demonstrates the strength of the women's draw in comparison to what we've had in the past.
"We've got 11 top 100 players. Even outside the top 100, we've got some real standout names with [David] Goffin, [Sara] Errani, Brandon Nakashima, Radu Albot.
"We've got a couple of real future stars of the game as well. There is depth right throughout both the main and qualifying draw."
The Canberra International marks the start of a stacked tennis calendar in 2024, with the looming Paris Olympic Games set to add another layer of intrigue.
"As if the tennis season isn't busy enough, throw an Olympic Games in Paris in the middle of that. A number of them will have aspirations to be selected for their countries," Robertson said.
"It will be no different for some of the Australians here. Taylah [Preston] will be one of our main draw wildcards and she will potentially have her sights on putting herself in the frame for Olympic selection."
