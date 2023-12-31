Former world No.7 Goffin looks to rise up the world rankings in Canberra

David Goffin finds himself behind the counter at a Canberra coffee shop and admits things aren't as easy as they seem.
The former world No.7 would be far more comfortable going toe-to-toe with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.
Which makes sense for the first Belgian man to be ranked inside tennis' top 10, who now arrives in Canberra with an ATP world ranking of 111, six ATP titles, and wins over Nadal and Federer to his name.
Goffin is one of the biggest drawcards at this year's Canberra International, which began with a qualifying round in Lyneham to close out the calendar year on Sunday.
The Canberra International is now worth $470,000 and tournament director Lawrence Robertson says the ATP Challenger and WTA 125 event has become an "incredibly crucial" stop on the road to the Australian Open.
Now 33-year-old Goffin says the capital is the "perfect tournament" to start the year with his eyes locked on a place at the Australian Open, the Paris Olympic Games and a speedy return to the ATP's top 100.
"I'd like to be back in the top 100 as soon as possible. Then the goal is to participate in the Olympics in Paris," Goffin said.
"Paris is a city close to Belgium, so it's a nice place for me to play tennis. To be a part of that tournament would be amazing, with an amazing atmosphere. It means I have to be in the top 70 or top 60 through the next six months.
"It is something really special to represent your country. It's every four years, and now it's in a place I really like at Roland Garros, on clay, a surface I really like.
"I was disappointed to miss the Olympics in Tokyo with an ankle injury, so I will try to do my best to participate in that one.
"It's a special tournament and it means a lot to me, because when you represent your country, you're not only playing for yourself, but you're playing for Belgium.
"It's extra motivation when you play Davis Cup or a team competition. You play for your friends, for your teammates, for your country.
"It's extra motivation and gives you energy to perform.
"That's why you always see amazing matches and some upsets in the results in Davis Cups or United Cups, because players are super motivated when they play for their country and they play amazing tennis.
"For me, that was the case in the past. I had good records in Davis Cup, so if I can participate in the Olympics, it would be great. Hopefully I can play some good tennis there."
First comes a stopover in Canberra and a cappuccino at Lonsdale Street Roasters - although Goffin jokes a double espresso might have been necessary to help him overcome jet lag before hitting the court in Lyneham.
Goffin made a name for himself at the 2012 French Open when he reached the fourth round before losing to Federer in four sets.
Four major quarter-final appearances have followed at the 2016 French Open, 2017 Australian Open, and at Wimbledon in 2019 and 2022.
Now the Belgian is desperate to back up those performances and climb the rankings.
"It's the beginning of a new season, I would say the 15th or 16th season on tour for me," Goffin said.
"Canberra is a perfect tournament to have some matches, hopefully five but we'll see match after match. I'm feeling great, I had a good pre-season, so I'm happy to start a season here.
"The goal next week is to qualify of course in Melbourne. I'll try to have some matches here. The goal is to play well in Melbourne and try to qualify again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.