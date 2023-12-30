Driver caught twice in one night over the alcohol limit: police

A 38-year-old driver is to face court after being stopped twice for drink-driving on Saturday night, police said.
Police said they first stopped him on Geelong Street in Fyshwick just after midnight on Sunday morning.
He was breathalysed and charged with "high range drink driving", police said.
He was released but his licence was suspended. The police said that two hours after the first alleged offence he was spotted running a red light in Fyshwick.
About 2.15am on Sunday, the same driver and vehicle were allegedly seen to ignore a red light on Canberra Avenue, Fyshwick and the driver was again stopped by police, an ACT Policing statement said.
"The man was arrested for a second time and transported to the ACT Watch House where he returned a breath alcohol reading of .216."
Depending on the weight of the man, a reading of .216 amounts to about 10 drinks.
Police said the man "was charged with a second count of high range drink-driving, driving while suspended and entering an intersection contrary to a traffic signal".
ACT Policing urged drivers to plan their night out, particularly as New Year's Eve approaches.
People should "ensure they have a safe way to return home and to not drink and drive", police said.
"The risk impaired driving poses to the driver, any passengers and other road users is significant."
