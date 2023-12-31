Why Lebanon could be trigger for greater world involvement in Middle East

I visited Lebanon last July/August on the recommendation of two Lebanese Australians who told me it was a wonderful country. I had some reservations about going, having worked with Terry Waite who was held hostage in Beirut from 1987 to 1991.
However, I found it was indeed worth visiting; and I was able to travel without any problems throughout Lebanon - including southern Lebanon, an area controlled by Hezbollah.
In land area, Lebanon is 10,452 square kilometres, or about four times the size of the ACT. Lebanon is bordered by Syria to the north and east, the Mediterranean to the west, and Israel to the south.
The Lebanese population is 95 per cent Arab and numbers about 5.25 million. The capital and largest city is Beirut with 2.4 million people. There are, in addition, 1.5 million refugees in Lebanon, mainly from Syria - but including 250-300,000 Palestinians.
Their forebears were expelled from Palestine during the 1948 creation of Israel. The Palestinians in Lebanon are Sunni Muslims who live mainly on the outskirts of Tripoli in the north, in Beirut, and on the outskirts of Sidon and Tyre in the south.
Some 61 per cent of Lebanon's population identifies as Muslim, while 34 per cent identifies as Christian. The Muslim population is evenly split between Sunnis and Shia.
Many Lebanese fled the country during the 1975-1990 civil war, and the Lebanese diaspora in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Africa may number as many as 15 million. People of Lebanese background in Australia number some 250,000. According to DFAT, approximately 15,000 Australians normally reside in Lebanon.
Lebanon has had no effective central government for several years, so the country is controlled geographically by the main religious groups in those areas - these being Shia, Sunni, Christian Maronite, and Druze.
Shia Hezbollah, formed in 1985, now controls much of Lebanon's Shia-majority areas, including parts of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the eastern Bekaa Valley.
In 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon in response to a spate of Palestinian militant attacks from Lebanese territory. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and allied Christian Lebanese militias subsequently seized large parts of Lebanon, including the capital city of Beirut.
This led in September 1982 to the massacres at the Sabra and Shatila Palestinian refugee camps in Beirut.
Israeli forces surrounded the camps, allowing Lebanese Christian Phalangist militias in to massacre the occupants. The killing of Palestinians lasted three days and resulted in several thousand Palestinian deaths. The IDF withdrew from Lebanon in 2000.
The Blue Line, established by the UN in 2000, serves as the recognised border between Lebanon and Israel. UNIFIL, with 10,000 members, has since 1978 had the role of maintaining peace and security in the border area. As of 2022, UNIFIL had suffered 324 fatalities. The IDF also patrols the border.
The Lebanon southern border area comprises approximately 10 per cent of Lebanon's total land area and is home to around 180,000 people living in some 100 villages and small towns.
Bint Jbeil is the second largest border town. It is known in Lebanon as the "capital of the liberated south" and is associated with Hezbollah combat successes.
While Hezbollah is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by Australia, it forms a bloc in the central government and is the civil administrator in the areas it controls, providing basic government services and local security.
Hezbollah claims that it only attacks Israel if Israel attacks Hezbollah first - but I am aware that, since the 1990s, Hezbollah has provided support to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank and Gaza.
Hezbollah was formerly armed and funded by Iran, but I understand that Iran can't now afford to support Hezbollah financially, so most of its funding comes from Syria, Iraq, Qatar, and the Lebanese diaspora.
Since 2000 there have been periodic clashes on the border. The most serious conflict between Hezbollah and the IDF occurred in 2006. It lasted 34 days and affected southern Lebanon, northern Israel, and the Golan Heights.
The conflict was precipitated by a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack on two IDF armoured Humvees patrolling the border, which left three Israeli soldiers dead. The subsequent conflict killed 1300 Lebanese and 165 Israelis.
Since then, tensions have fluctuated along the border. They have increased since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack into Israel and IDF retaliation in Gaza. Most of the Hezbollah/IDF incidents since October have been tit-for-tat attacks, but in the past week the IDF has stepped up air strikes against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.
The Israeli air strike on Bint Jbeil on December 26 that killed two Australians seems to have been a result of growing IDF frustration with the security distraction on Israel's northern border.
Israel has threatened to kill Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, if Hezbollah continues its provocative attacks against Israel.
This would inevitably widen the conflict and could potentially involve the US and Iran.
The danger is that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might just see it as being in his political interest to widen the conflict and distract international attention away from the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.
