The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Why Lebanon could be trigger for greater world involvement in Middle East

By Clive Williams
January 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I visited Lebanon last July/August on the recommendation of two Lebanese Australians who told me it was a wonderful country. I had some reservations about going, having worked with Terry Waite who was held hostage in Beirut from 1987 to 1991.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.