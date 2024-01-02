Year in pictures: September 2023

September began with the GAMMA Gaming and Pop Culture Expo and ended with the arrival of baby Ivy, born to Binalong parents Lauren and Aaron Ludwig at Murrumbateman Oval when they couldn't make it to North Canberra Hospital in time.
Navy veteran Merle Hare shared photos of her twin brother Don Storrie, who died in WWII, as part of visual project Our Precious Things.
Floriade returned as momentum grew around the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Meanwhile, after more than 23 years, detectives made a breakthrough in the Irma Palasics cold case.
