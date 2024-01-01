The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'It's a massive difference': Wallaroo Leonard signs landmark Super W deal

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
January 2 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wallaroos star Michaela Leonard has signed the first multi-year deal in Super W history amid hope a light is emerging at the end of the tunnel for women's rugby players targeting full-time contracts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.