'It's a massive difference': Wallaroo Leonard signs landmark Super W deal

Wallaroos star Michaela Leonard has signed the first multi-year deal in Super W history amid hope a light is emerging at the end of the tunnel for women's rugby players targeting full-time contracts.
Canberra product Leonard and Trilleen Pomare have signed two-year deals with the Western Force which will keep them in Perth until the end of the 2025 season in a groundbreaking moment for women's rugby in Australia.
The pair are the first players to sign multi-year deals in Super W history, with the contracts coming on the back of Rugby Australia's decision to appoint a full-time Wallaroos coach in Jo Yapp.
Leonard - who captained Australia throughout 2023 - says the deals are a major step in the right direction after a group of Wallaroos called for Rugby Australia to invest in its women's program last year, with the governing body vowing to deliver.
"Two or three years ago, I was going from working six days a week and studying, and training before work and after work. Looking forward for the next two years, I'm hopefully training in a part-time to full-time capacity," Leonard said.
"It's a massive difference, and one I've noticed really impacts how you can train, how you can play, and what you can get out of it when you're not trying to balance doing 1000 things at once. It's little things like getting better sleep hours, getting nutrition right, waking up and going to training feeling fresh rather than at the end of an eight or nine-hour work day. It makes a massive difference.
"I'm really grateful over the past couple of years I've been able to move into more of a part-time training capacity. Looking at the next two years, it's only going to get better.
"It's definitely going the right way, but there are still steps to move forward in terms of the number of games we play throughout the Super season.
"The full-time coaching staff coming in for the Wallaroos is a massive step forward and hopefully we'll see that on the field this year."
Leonard returned to Canberra over the new year's break before heading to Perth, following a stint at Montpellier in France.
The Force open their five-match Super W campaign against the Melbourne Rebels in Perth on March 15, with Leonard on a collision course with the ACT Brumbies at Viking Park on April 13.
"After a pretty hectic 18 months of not really being in one spot for more than a couple of months at a time, with both Western Force and Rugby Australia now looking at two-year contracts, it's nice to have that little bit of surety as to where we stand in the women's game and where the women's game is moving over the next few years," Leonard said.
"It's also an opportunity to be in one place for a little bit of time, get my focus on rugby and being a rugby player, and training and growing as much as I can in that space now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.