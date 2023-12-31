Families say goodbye to 'difficult' year with fireworks by the lake

On the shores of Lake Burley Griffin, families said goodbye to 2023 and welcomed 2024.
While the ACT government canned the midnight fireworks, plenty made the journey into the city to watch the earlier showtime.
Those looking for a different view made their way up popular vantage points like Mount Ainslie and Red Hill to watch both of the fireworks shows launched from the Central Basin and Commonwealth Bridge.
People who wanted a bit more than a picnic on the foreshore were taking in views of fireworks from popular restaurants near the lakeside. It may have been a relaxing way to ring in 2024, but 2023 hasn't been without its challenges. The cost-of-living crisis and interest rate rises hurt young families.
Wars on the other side of the world away shocked the nation, and voters in every state and territory bar the ACT rejected a proposal to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. As families watched the sunset at Regatta point with their platters and picnic essentials ready, they, too, said 2023 had been difficult.
Partners Richard and Rosie Harris, with their two children Fox, 7, and Scout, 4, said the fireworks over Lake Burley Griffin had become a family tradition; they were glad the fireworks were taking place earlier rather than the usual midnight slot.
"Having the firework show earlier is a bit more family-friendly and it means there's still plenty of transport available for people who want to head home," they said.
"I hope 2024 is a little bit easier - it's been difficult for us as a young family," Ms Harris said.
Queanbeyan mother Naomi Fox said despite all the challenges this year, she was glad the weather hadn't ruined the firework show.
"It's great to have the kids here without all the distraction of technology," Ms Fox said.
Young South African family, Anel and Thomas Dicker migrated to Canberra five years ago and they haven't looked back since.
"The firework show has become a tradition for us and we grabbed a really good spot this time. We spent Christmas in Canberra, and our relatives from Pretoria have come to see us," they said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.